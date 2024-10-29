FUBU Studio Executives at The Consulate Midtown NYC FUBU Radio Networking with Eli Marcus at Fushimi NYC

Dining Divas is a women empowerment movement that brings women from all walks of life together.

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle TV show on the planet.” — Christine Curran

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dining Divas New York is the newest chapter of the hit TV series to launch and they did it fashionably well at NYC Fashion Week 2024. They kicked off the episode with the self proclaimed “Mayor of Times Square” Eli Marcus at Fushimi where he hosted a lavish networking event with hundreds of people from the bustling city. After wining and dining at the top Asian restaurant, Fushimi, the Divas headed to the famous Brooklyn Deli to enjoy authentic pastrami sandwiches and over the top desserts accompanied by a live show with the Satin Dollz.

In preparation for Fashion Week, Hair Bar NYC gave the Divas diamond botox treatments and blowouts before the ladies hit the town. Stopping in the design district, a few Divas grabbed some fancy gloves to compliment their dresses at Wing & Weft where they cater to A list celebrities for one of a kind accessories.

Hitting several different events, some of the Divas checked out fashion shows with Audela Experiences and the rest joined their castmate, Michele DiMeo to watch her walk on the catwalk at the Cinderella of New York event.

After all the glitz & glam the ladies took a day to visit Little Italy. They kicked off the fun at INTER, a journey of unexpected discovery exploring connections between mind, body, & reality. They popped in and grabbed some cannoli’s and pizza with the “Cannoli King” himself, Baby John. The Dining Divas New York crew got to sign John’s Celebrity Wall of Fame at Cafe Palermo.

For dinner the ladies invited Celebrity guests, founding member of FUBU, John Alexander and For Us By Us Studios Executives CEO, Rush Evans and President, John Askew to a hidden gem in Midtown called the Consulate, a charming French-inspired brasserie and bar.

The Founder of the Dining Divas, Christine Curran and her crew really enjoyed the accommodations at the Mayfair hotel. From the location, to the comfy beds and impeccable hospitality this boutique hotel made the busy week in the city feel just like home.

They couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to try Dominican style pizza at the grand opening of Wahizza in Bayonne. The party included the vintage NY Photo Bus that kept the party goers super entertained as well as espresso martini cocktails made with EG Vodka and Sapphire Coffee from Colombia. The craft creations were a hit!

The Divas chatted it up on FUBU radio with Keith Perrin the next morning before making their way to S’aimer on restaurant row where they wined and dined with restaurateur Jasmine Gerald. Dionne Ellison from Vuliwear joined the feast of french caribbean delites to talk to the Divas about her very fashionable sunglass line and the hype of NYC Fashion Week.

With so much excitement in the city, Christine took a group of the ladies for a quick 45 minute trip north of the city to have a beautiful night time dinner outside of the gorgeous Waterwheel property that the Destination Divas had visited on their previous episode about New York. They saw the updates on the venue and had a great dining experience with the Spaccarelli brothers around the fireplace.

They closed out this first episode with a bang at the upscale steakhouse, Benjamin Prime where the ladies enjoyed a tasty last supper of the week with founder of Hair Bar NYC, Beny Molayev.

For more information and all media inquiries, please contact the Executive Producer, Christine Curran | contact@diningempire.com | (954) 865-7813 | watch past episodes at www.diningempire.com

Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. Learn more about Christine Curran and her past successes at www.ChristineCurran.com

For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:

Camille Estrada - A 13 year beauty industry vet as a makeup artist and hair colorist with many celebrities & influencers. She also advocates for Autism with her movement, Empower Parents Autism.

Diana Dedivanovic - With a background in Broadcast Journalism she has thrived in corporate roles in commercial real estate, finance, and hedge funds. She is Co-founder and Managing Partner of BMB Hospitality and The Players Wine Club.

Debbie Cross - Hailing from the vibrant islands of Trinidad and Tobago, and now rooted in the bustling heart of New York City, Debbie Cross, founder of Sapphire Coffee, embodies the spirit of philanthropy. Recently honored with The President's Lifetime Achievement Award for Operation Impact, her legacy is defined by her unwavering commitment to uplifting those in need. This prestigious accolade recognizes her tireless efforts and incredible impact through charitable initiatives.

Brooke Kotzen -Senior graphic designer recognized for her exceptional packaging and product designs for leading retail stores, iconic brands, private labels, and a distinguished clientele. Based in NYC, she seamlessly navigates elite social circles, holds memberships in prestigious clubs, and builds meaningful relationships with celebrities and influential figures.

Kavita Channe - The Founder/CEO of Sip Channé premium wines. As a former Fox Sports NFL Sideline Reporter and TV Personality, Kavita’s career has brought her to the most desirable destinations around the world.

Michele DiMeo - co-founder of the MONTE Restaurant Development Group and Squisito Franchise enterprises managing Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse and Dolce Bar, Squisito Pizza & Pasta, and Squisito® Too

Premise Martin - Innovator, Chief Creative Designer & CEO of Pedi Licious Footwear & Sole Care Accessories. Premise is a humbled visionary of the patented issued Pedicure Sandal, Author of book entitled The B.O.S.S. Way (ie Built On Self Success), entrepreneurial inspiration to all who meet her and overall believer of LOVE conquers all.

