Dining Divas and Destination Divas Season Premiere & Press Party
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dining Divas and Destination Divas are excited to announce an exclusive Season Premiere & Press Party on July 27, 2024. This special event will showcase the premiere of "Destination Divas" Season 1 airing on the Travel Channel and "Dining Divas Florida" Season 4 airing on WEtv. The red carpet guest list is one to impress with influencers, celebrities and philanthropists from all over the country. The Dining Empire will also be making several big announcements that evening unknown to the public. Expect a night of glitz, glam, craft cocktails and an abundance of great hors d'oeuvres from top restaurants around town.
Event Highlights (Invite Only - Ticketed Event):
Date: July 27, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Location: Savor Cinema - 503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Features: Networking, red carpet, first-look screenings
Email for tickets or press passes below
After Party (Open to the Public - must RSVP):
Date: July 27, 2024
Time: 10pm - 2am
Location: Livia - 500 N Andrews Ave Suite 106, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Features: Networking, dancing
RSVP HERE
About Dining Divas: Dining Divas celebrates women empowerment and diversity through food. The show features dynamic women sharing inspiring stories over exquisite meals at unique culinary venues. It blends education and entertainment, introducing viewers to new cuisines and cultural significance, with special guests adding depth to the discussions.
About Destination Divas: Destination Divas follows entrepreneurial women from diverse backgrounds on extraordinary journeys to stunning global destinations. Each episode immerses the Divas in the local culture, cuisine, activities, and accommodations, offering a blend of breathtaking experiences and heartfelt stories. Viewers enjoy an educational journey through regional cuisines and cultural traditions.
Title Sponsors: Sapphire Coffee , Sage Intercoastal Residences, Anti Aging Bed
Supporting Sponsors: Pretty Nomad styled by Danielle Gaudreau, Perfect Looks, Orlando Executive Chauffeur
Drink Sponsors: Patriot Vodka, Fort Mose, The Simple Wine, Gosling Rum
Restaurant Sponsors: Anthony’s Runway 84, Casa Calabria, The Sticky Bun, Provident Market, Pink Pantry Foods, The Krazy Vegan, Miso Japanese Tapas
Join the cast and crew for an unforgettable evening celebrating the latest in culinary and travel entertainment.
Contact: for press passes & guest list info@southpromo.com or contact@diningempire.com
Christine Curran
Diva Dynasty llc
email us here
+1 9548657813
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram