Dining Divas and Destination Divas Season Premiere & Press Party

Diva's Premiere & Press Party Diva's After Party at Livia Fort Lauderdale Sponsors for the Premiere Party

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle tv show on the planet.” — founder - Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dining Divas and Destination Divas are excited to announce an exclusive Season Premiere & Press Party on July 27, 2024. This special event will showcase the premiere of "Destination Divas" Season 1 airing on the Travel Channel and "Dining Divas Florida" Season 4 airing on WEtv. The red carpet guest list is one to impress with influencers, celebrities and philanthropists from all over the country. The Dining Empire will also be making several big announcements that evening unknown to the public. Expect a night of glitz, glam, craft cocktails and an abundance of great hors d'oeuvres from top restaurants around town.



Event Highlights (Invite Only - Ticketed Event):

Date: July 27, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Location: Savor Cinema - 503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Features: Networking, red carpet, first-look screenings

Email for tickets or press passes below

After Party (Open to the Public - must RSVP):

Date: July 27, 2024

Time: 10pm - 2am

Location: Livia - 500 N Andrews Ave Suite 106, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Features: Networking, dancing

RSVP HERE

About Dining Divas: Dining Divas celebrates women empowerment and diversity through food. The show features dynamic women sharing inspiring stories over exquisite meals at unique culinary venues. It blends education and entertainment, introducing viewers to new cuisines and cultural significance, with special guests adding depth to the discussions.

About Destination Divas: Destination Divas follows entrepreneurial women from diverse backgrounds on extraordinary journeys to stunning global destinations. Each episode immerses the Divas in the local culture, cuisine, activities, and accommodations, offering a blend of breathtaking experiences and heartfelt stories. Viewers enjoy an educational journey through regional cuisines and cultural traditions.

Title Sponsors: Sapphire Coffee , Sage Intercoastal Residences, Anti Aging Bed

Supporting Sponsors: Pretty Nomad styled by Danielle Gaudreau, Perfect Looks, Orlando Executive Chauffeur

Drink Sponsors: Patriot Vodka, Fort Mose, The Simple Wine, Gosling Rum

Restaurant Sponsors: Anthony’s Runway 84, Casa Calabria, The Sticky Bun, Provident Market, Pink Pantry Foods, The Krazy Vegan, Miso Japanese Tapas

Join the cast and crew for an unforgettable evening celebrating the latest in culinary and travel entertainment.

Contact: for press passes & guest list info@southpromo.com or contact@diningempire.com