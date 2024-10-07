Influenza Universal Immunization Program Fall 2024/2025

The Ministry of Health will be launching COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza vaccination campaigns for the 2024/25 respiratory illness season. These programs will help reduce the risk of severe illness that could arise from COVID-19, RSV and influenza this season. Information about the infant RSV and adult RSV programs have been shared already, and more information will be shared regarding the COVID-19 fall program.

For facilities that have confirmed their participation in the 2024/25 Universal Influenza Immunization Program (UIIP) the distribution of your initial allotment is expected to begin in early to mid-October.

The purpose of this memo is to share information about the supply of publicly funded influenza vaccines, as well as to provide you with with the Ministry of Health’s Health Care provider letter and Q&A documents. Due to the size of the aforementioned Q&A’s please be advised that they can be found at Flu Vaccine Clinics (under Resources for Health care provider tab).

For the 2024/25 UIIP Program you will initially receive approximately 50% of your usage based on last year’s administration data.

Estimated arrival date for the vaccine is during the week of October 7th, 2024. Order requests for additional influenza vaccine can be placed starting the week of October 15th, with anticipated delivery during the week of 21st. Please do not submit your influenza vaccine orders prior to October 15th as it will not be processed.

The Ministry of Health is recommending that health care providers who plan to hold large-scale influenza clinics wait until October 28th to ensure that an adequate supply of vaccine can be ordered based on available provincial/local supply.

As a primary care provider, your initial allotment of the publicly funded influenza vaccines is pre-determined by Public Health based on your previous year’s usage. Additional orders will be filled based on the products and quantities that we have at any given time. We also work to ensure an equitable distribution of influenza vaccine to all health care providers placing orders.

If you would like to request your actuals for your initial allotment, please contact Hamilton Public Health at (905)546-2424 Ext. 2161. Please leave a message and we will have it returned in 1-2 business days.

The first delivery of vaccine should be targeted to high priority groups.

Priority populations for immunization as soon as the vaccine becomes available:

1. People at high risk of influenza-related complications or hospitalization

Young children, 6 months to 4 years of age (especially those younger than two years of age);

Adults 65 years of age and older;

Individuals 6 months of age and older with the following underlying health conditions:

Cardiac or pulmonary disorders

Diabetes mellitus or other metabolic disease

Cancer

Conditions or medication which compromise the immune system

Renal disease

Anemia or hemoglobinopathy

Neurologic or neurodevelopment conditions

Morbid obesity (body mass index of ≥40)

Children and adolescents (6 months to 18 years) undergoing treatment with acetylsalicylic acid for long periods.

Individuals of any age who are residents in long-term care home (LTCH) or other chronic care facilities;

Pregnant women;

Individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis, and their household members; and

Members of racialized or other equity deserving communities.

2. Health care workers and other care providers in facilities and community settings

Recommended additional priority populations for immunization starting October 28, 2024:

Household contacts of those at high risk; and

Persons who provide childcare to children less than four years of age; and

Members of a household expecting a newborn during the influenza season; and

People who provide essential community services.

In addition, influenza vaccine is strongly recommended for individuals that work with birds or mammals and this group can be included as soon as the vaccine becomes available.

Publicly Funded Products

The products available this year are Fluzone® High-Dose, FluLaval®Tetra, Fluzone® Quadrivalent, Flucelvax® Quad and Afluria® Tetra. Vaccine allocation and distribution will be based on product availability. Please refer to the Special Notes section in the document below for information pertaining to the availability, allocation and ordering of some of these vaccines.

Download the Memo including the Implementation Package and Special Notes(PDF, 161.96 KB)