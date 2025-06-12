Submit Release
Statement from Mayor Andrea Horwath on the Closure of ArcelorMittal Long Products Mill

HAMILTON, ON - I am deeply concerned for the wellbeing of the workers and their families who are now facing the devastating news of the ArcelorMittal Long Products Mill closure in Hamilton. This is a serious blow to our community, with immediate and lasting impacts on people’s lives.

This closure underscores the urgent need for action from the federal government. I implore them to prioritize Hamilton - one of the most significantly impacted cities in Canada. Once layoff notices are issued, and a plant goes dark, it’s too late.

The workers affected by this decision deserve more than words, they need immediate assistance. Hamilton has powered this country for generations. Now it’s time for the federal government to step up and make sure Hamilton isn’t left behind.

