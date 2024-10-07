Department of Solid Waste to Conduct Regular Garbage on Columbus Day

Published on October 07, 2024

In observance of Columbus Day, the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will conduct its regularly scheduled garbage, recycling, and bulky trash services on Monday, October 14, 2024—Columbus Day.

Residents who receive services on Monday should place their items on the public right of way in front of their homes the evening before collection day, ensuring that items are at least five feet away from all objects. Additionally, bulky trash must be separated from garbage and recyclables and should not be placed in blue recycling carts.

City of Miami residents can also dispose of bulky trash at the Mini Dump Facility located at 1290 NW 20th St., Miami, FL 33142. The facility will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Proof of residency will be required.

For more information regarding the City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311 or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.