Informal dinner of CIS heads of state and government was held in Moscow
AZERBAIJAN, October 7 - On October 7, an informal dinner of the heads of state and goverment of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in Moscow.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
