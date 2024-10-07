Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,133 in the last 365 days.

Informal dinner of CIS heads of state and government was held in Moscow

AZERBAIJAN, October 7 - On October 7, an informal dinner of the heads of state and goverment of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in Moscow.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Informal dinner of CIS heads of state and government was held in Moscow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more