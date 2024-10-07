SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the Netherlands Armed Forces Day

Good evening, everyone! Thank you, Ambassador Tazelaar and General Eichelsheim, for inviting me to join you this evening to celebrate the Netherlands Armed Forces Day, and for providing me with the opportunity to say a few words.

Shortly after I was sworn into office as the 78th Secretary of the Navy three years ago, I made Enhancing Strategic Partnerships one of our Department’s three enduring priorities.

This priority has a twofold focus—building new relationships throughout the international community, as well as with industry and academia, and, equally important, reinforcing and expanding our partnerships with allies who have stood by us and with us for decades.

As founding members of NATO in 1949, the United States and the Netherlands have, for 75 years, stood shoulder-to-shoulder in defense of our shared ideals and freedoms.

And as we celebrate NATO’s 75th Anniversary this year, I would be remiss if I did not highlight how excited we are to work with your former prime minister, Mark Rutte [ROO-duh], when he assumes his role as NATO’s 14th Secretary General on October 1st.

As we consider the global challenges we face today, we are proud to sail, fly, and operate alongside the Dutch Armed Forces.

In Europe, we are grateful for your commitment to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they fight to restore their territorial and national sovereignty in the wake of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked full-scale invasion three years ago.

From providing Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems to playing a leading role in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, your support is invaluable as Ukraine defends itself.

South of Europe, in the Red Sea, our navies have sailed together in the defense of international commerce, deterring and responding to Houthi attacks against innocent merchant mariners.

HNLMS Tromp and HNLMS Karel Doorman were both integral to our combined, sustained presence, reassuring our regional allies and partners of our resolve to ensure the safe passage of civilian ships and to keep a sea lane critical to keeping our international economy open.

And earlier this summer, in the Indo-Pacific, we were pleased to welcome HNLMS Tromp and her sailors to exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, operating alongside 25,000 personnel from 29 countries.

As we continue to work together to address the challenges of today and prepare for the future, we look forward to working together and expanding our cooperation in key regions, including the Indo-Pacific.

Our partnership is indeed global, and we are honored to count the Netherlands as not just an ally, but a friend.

I am extraordinarily proud to stand here with you this evening and recognize the extraordinary contributions of the Netherlands armed forces, knowing we are committed to peace and security together, united by our common values.

Thank you.