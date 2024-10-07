House Resolution 526 Printer's Number 3629

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and assessment on the need, readiness and current state of operations of the Commonwealth's urban search and rescue capabilities and identify vulnerabilities, gaps and areas of necessary and appropriate improvement.

