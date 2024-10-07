Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1915

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for prohibiting use of hearing impairment devices and for additional parking regulations; in inspection of vehicles, further providing for inspection of motorcycles; and, in motorcycles, further providing for motorcycle safety education program.

