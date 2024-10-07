Senate Bill 1274 Printer's Number 1773

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - An Act amending the act of July 2, 2004 (P.L.492, No.57), known as the Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act, further providing for title of act, for definitions, for office responsibilities, for State registration required, for State registration and for provisional registration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.