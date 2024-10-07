House Resolution 318 Printer's Number 2593

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study, issue a report and make recommendations on the current status, management, structure, policies and finances of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.