Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1802

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for organization of commission; in game or wildlife protection, further providing for report to commission officer and for surrender of carcass to commission officer; in hunting and furtaking, repealing provisions relating to hunting on Sunday prohibited, providing for hunting on Sunday and further providing for the offense of trespass on private property while hunting and for hunting on Sunday without written permission; and, in special licenses and permits, providing for agriculture access permit list.

