House Bill 1578 Printer's Number 3678

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in natural gas competition, further providing for requirements for natural gas suppliers; and, in restructuring of electric utility industry, further providing for requirements for electric generation suppliers.

