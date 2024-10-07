Unlocking ROI: Elite Performance Coaching Drives Innovation, Sales, and Growth

"Groundwork: Get Better at Making Better Products" - This book offers an easy-to-implement framework to help product teams get better at creating delightful experiences that drive growth. Vidya Dinamani, co-founder of Product Rebels, established speaker, co-author of “Groundwork: Get Better at Making Better Products”, and co-host of podcast “Product Rebels” Heather Samarin, co-founder of Product Rebels, co-author of “Groundwork: Get Better at Making Better Products”, and co-host of podcast “Product Rebels”

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every CEO and CTO is constantly seeking ways to drive results and maximize ROI, especially when it comes to product development. The answer lies in elevating product teams through elite performance coaching . By investing in a high-level performance coach that can sharpen leadership skills, enhance team collaboration, and instill a customer-first mindset, executives can transform their product teams into high-performing units. This approach not only leads to building better products that meet market demands but also ensures long-term business growth by maximizing innovation and driving a measurable return on investment.In today’s fast-paced business environment, successful companies know that long-term growth demands strong leadership capable of putting the customer first, always. However, many product managers find themselves overwhelmed, bogged down by cumbersome processes and delivery demands that prioritize output over meaningful outcomes. To build truly impactful products, businesses must invest in high-level performance coaching programs that equip product managers with the foundational skills needed to make better products. Together with their C-suite executives, they then become highly effective customer advocates.Introducing The Groundwork Method™ - an elite performance coaching program from Product Rebels created to support product management and development teams. Through The Groundwork Method™, companies are encouraged to empower their teams to incorporate customer feedback into the product development process. This elite performance coaching approach for product managers offers businesses an opportunity to optimize ROI. By participating in the program, executives can strengthen their product teams, ensuring they have the tools to develop better products and achieve improved results.“At Product Rebels, our Groundwork Method™ focuses on transforming product managers into customer advocates who understand customer pain points and can also lead their teams toward innovative solutions,” says Vidya Dinamani, co-founder of Product Rebels.Founded by product management and innovation experts with decades of global experience, Product Rebels specializes in providing elite performance coaching to product managers and their teams. The Groundwork Method™ tackles the most common challenges facing today’s businesses: lack of ownership, stalled innovation, and an overwhelming focus on outputs rather than outcomes. By working closely with C-suite executives, Product Rebels can support businesses and their approach to product creation and management. ​​This proven successful program offers three pillars for success: identifying problems, solving key issues, then instilling practices that help iterate solutions.Today’s product managers are stretched thin, juggling agile workflows, deadlines, and stakeholder demands, leaving less time to connect with customers. This results in several key challenges: product managers feeling overwhelmed, portfolios becoming too broad by attempting to address too many issues simultaneously, and inconsistent customer discovery efforts. External teams often drive product requirements, which can diminish ownership and accountability, while innovation slows as creativity declines. The Groundwork Method™ from Product Rebels offers a structured, repeatable framework to help teams better understand and address customer problems. Over a ten-week period, this program establishes a solid foundation for alignment, collaboration, and accountability across teams.CEOs seeking to drive results may want to consider the following key takeaways from the Groundwork Method™:Elite Performance Coaching: Product Rebels work one on one with product teams to help them understand how to build better products that drive better business results.C-Suite Partnership: The coaching team at Product Rebels are former Fortune500 executives who know how to communicate effectively with C-suite executives.Customer Problem Articulation: Product Rebels train teams to clearly identify the core customer problem, and deeply understand the buyer’s needs, before building a solution.Continuous Customer Learning: Product managers are taught to integrate customer feedback continuously throughout the product development lifecycle.Influential Communication: The program helps product managers effectively translate customer needs to stakeholders, ensuring that business decisions are grounded in a shared understanding of the customer.Results Reflect Revenue: Building a solid foundation for innovation directly equates to business growth. When CPOs have product teams that deliver customer centric products, maximum ROI can be achieved.Product Rebels offers elite performance coaching that supports product teams in consistently delivering high-quality products. C-suite executives who engage in coaching programs like the Groundwork Method™ can align product development with strategic goals, helping to improve outcomes and optimize ROI. Product managers gain a sharp focus on product-market fit, develop customer-centric innovations, and achieve measurable results. To book a free discovery call with Product Rebels and to learn how they have helped Fortune 500 companies grow, visit the site at: https://productrebels.com/ # # #About Product RebelsProduct Rebels, founded by Vidya Dinamani and Heather Samarin, has over two decades of experience helping more than 200 companies worldwide. They offer results-driven elite performance coaching programs, including their signature Groundwork Method™, designed to transform product managers into customer advocates. By aligning teams with real customer needs, Product Rebels drives innovation, accountability, and business success. Their elite performance coaching programs support C-suite executives (CEOs, CTOs, CPOs) by building high-performing customer-centric teams that deliver impactful outcomes. Dinamani and Samarin are also the co-authors of the book Groundwork.

