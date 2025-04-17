Tees, Tacos & Triumph: 7th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational Raises Critical Funds for Families in Crisis

(Left to right) Extraordinary Heroes’ Founder Quy Nguyen, Greg Chila with West Coast Aviation Services, Miracles for Kids Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier, West Coast Aviation Services’ President & CEO Gary Standel, Perricone Farms & Natalie’s CEO Bob Rovzar. Cart Sponsor TRAFFIK, led by President & CEO Anthony Trimino (2nd from right) and sons, Niko, Christian, and Elijah, enjoying a break and a family photo with their sponsorship's namesake. Hole-in-One Contest Sponsor Happy Jewelers: (from left to right) Katie Cortis, Janelle Morgan, Angelina Staumont, and Danielle Garcia, showing up strong for our ladies on the course, including Danielle winning the Women’s Longest Drive.

The 7th Annual Miracles Golf Invitational presented by Perricone Farms & Natalie’s at Santa Ana Country Club Raises $247,000+

We are incredibly grateful to every supporter who made the day’s success possible. Every dollar raised helps us create stability for families who are facing the unimaginable.” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational, presented by Perricone Farms and Natalie’s, was a vibrant celebration of community, compassion, and golf - raising vital funds to support families with critically-ill children. Held on April 7th at the beautiful Santa Ana Country Club, the event welcomed more than 120 golfers, dozens of sponsors and vendors, and a dedicated team of volunteers, all rallying to provide life-changing support for families that Miracles for Kids serves.From the $1M Shootout and live music, to tequila tastings, exclusive swag, and the highly-anticipated Championship Derby, the day was packed with fun and philanthropy. Highlights included the Hole-In-One contests sponsored by Fletcher Jones Motorcars (Mercedes prize), West Coast Aviation Services and the James & Glenys Slavik Family Foundation (Foursome at Pebble Beach with roundtrip Private Air), and Happy Jewelers (Rolex prize), a massage station, Golf Daddy Simulator, and a high-energy Party Point at the 6th Hole featuring a Tequila & Taco Bar!“It was a beautiful day on the course, filled with a lot of laughter and a healthy dose of friendly competition,” said Autumn Strier , Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “We are incredibly grateful to every supporter who made the day’s success possible. Every dollar raised helps us create stability for families who are facing the unimaginable.”The support from golfers, sponsors, donors, vendors, and volunteers played a vital role in the success of the event, helping Miracles for Kids continue providing critical aid to families battling the financial and emotional hardships that come with caring for a critically-ill child…including bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression.Golf champions of the day included:1st Place Team: Champion Paving2nd Place Team: Dimension Admissions3rd Place Team: EPIC Insurance Brokers & ConsultantsMega Putt Winner: Brock SetnessLongest Drive, Women: Danielle GarciaLongest Drive, Men: Randall CrockettClosest to the Pin: Jason WishengradThe event’s success was powered by the generous support of the following sponsors:Perricone Farms and Natalie’s - Presenting SponsorDavid August, Inc. - Championship SponsorWCM Investment Management - Hole In One SponsorTRAFFIK - Cart SponsorChampion Paving - Party Point SponsorHappy Jewelers - Hole In One Contest SponsorFletcher Jones Motorcars - Hole in One Contest SponsorJames & Glenys Slavik Family Foundation - Hole in One Contest SponsorWest Coast Aviation - Hole in One Contest SponsorEPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants - Welcome Gift SponsorExtraordinary Heroes - Apparel SponsorWCM Investment Management - Reception SponsorThe Leeson Group - Water HazardG/FORE - Apparel PartnerLA GOLF - Apparel Partnermelin - Apparel PartnerMalco Maintenance Inc - Cocktail SponsorDimension Admissions - Longest Drive SponsorKarman Space & Defense - Birdie Hole SponsorThe Stand - Tee SponsorFrome Family Foundation - Tee SponsorThe Wickwar Family - Tee SponsorThe success of the 7th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational is a powerful testament to the unwavering support of a community united in purpose, bringing hope, relief, and stability to families with children fighting life-threatening illnesses and conditions. Special thanks to the culinary and event partners who added flair and flavor to the fairway, and to every golfer, donor, and volunteer whose time, generosity, and heart made this day possible. To learn more about Miracles for Kids and how you can get involved, please visit https://miraclesforkids.org/ # # #ABOUT: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 21 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2022, 82.4 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment at CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital and Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a pilot program for families in treatment at Children’s Medical Center Dallas launching in Q1 2024.Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

