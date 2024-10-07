US Supreme Court rebuffs Uber, Lyft bid to avoid California driver suits

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a challenge by Uber and Lyft to lawsuits by the state of California on behalf of drivers who signed agreements to keep legal disputes with the ride-hailing companies out of court in a legal fight over their status as contractors.

