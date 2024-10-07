Oregon Housing and Community Services releases final report on five-year Statewide Housing Plan 

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) today announced monumental progress in improving housing outcomes for all Oregonians with the release of the final report on Oregon’s first-ever Statewide Housing Plan (SWHP).

The five-year housing plan was launched in July 2019 with a bold, shared vision: to ensure every person across Oregon has a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home. In the report’s Letter from the Director, Andrea Bell says the agency and its partners exceeded many of the goals outlined in the plan’s six priorities while navigating economic uncertainties, devastating wildfires, and a global pandemic.

“Our shared progress is measured by more than numbers; it is measured by how many lives are better off because of our work,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Families who now have a place to grow and thrive, everyday working people who have found stability after years of uncertainty, and communities that are stronger because of historic increased housing opportunities – these are the true stories of Oregon’s progress.”

The past five years have been transformative for OHCS as it focused on its six priorities: equity and racial justice, homelessness, permanent supportive housing, affordable rental housing, homeownership, and rural communities.

With equity and racial justice (ERJ) named as a priority and a guiding principle of OHCS in the SWHP, the agency has implemented several successful strategies that have led to ERJ work being front and center in our internal and external operations. One example is convening a Tribal Housing Workgroup to provide an opportunity for OHCS to regularly engage with Tribal leaders about new programs. OHCS recently contributed for the first time more than $1.5 million to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde (CTGR) to fund the construction of six new homes at the Tipsu-ili'l development.

Another priority the agency is reporting significant progress is in its work to prevent and end homelessness. It exceeded the goal of helping 86% of households served through programs aimed at preventing and ending homelessness stay stably housed for six months or longer. Part of this success is due to prioritizing permanent supportive housing (PSH). It is a proven model for housing people experiencing chronic homelessness, many of whom have complex needs, including mental illness, substance abuse, and chronic physical difficulties, alongside their experience of long-term homelessness. OHCS exceeded the goal of funding 1,000 PSH homes.

Perhaps the boldest progress made is in tripling the previous work of the agency in the development or preservation of affordable rental housing. The agency exceeded the goal with 28,389 homes in the development pipeline. However, OHCS is going beyond its role of a Housing Finance Agency by not only increasing supply of affordable housing but finding innovative ways to make life easier for the residents. It is funding the co-location of affordable housing and childcare facilities to create more options for working parents. It is funding homes with solar panels to ease energy costs. And funding the expansion of modular homes in our state to quickly deliver needed housing.

Another example of centering equity and racial justice is the agency surpassing the homeownership priority goal of doubling the number of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) homeowners. Through the state’s mortgage lending programs, OHCS and its partners have helped a total of 3,368 households become successful homeowners.

The report also highlights another priority: increasing affordable homes in rural areas of Oregon. OHCS used the state’s equity-centered Local Innovative Fast Track (LIFT) funding approach, to build more homes in rural communities. As a result, OHCS surpassed the rural housing goal by increasing the funding of affordable housing development in rural areas by 75%.

"Since day one, I have been laser focused on our homelessness and housing crisis, championing bold proposals to build more housing, rehouse our neighbors, prevent homelessness before it happens, and expand access to homeownership," Governor Kotek said. "The work is far from done, but the outcomes in this report are a proof point that we can deliver results when we make a plan with clear metrics and work together. I look forward to continuing this work alongside OHCS to ensure every Oregonian has a safe, affordable place to call home."

“We are just getting started. As we look to the future, more work lies ahead of us. The lessons learned from the Statewide Housing Plan are already informing the next steps in Oregon’s housing progress, including our 2025-2027 Agency Request Budget. We are building on our collaborative success, helping to establish new and strengthen existing partnerships, and expanding our efforts to protect and further advance equitable housing stability across Oregon.”

The final report as well as other SWHP-related reports are available on the OHCS website.