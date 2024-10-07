Office of Drug Control Policy Highlights Efforts to Mitigate Impact on Substance-Exposed Infants





During a special meeting of the West Virginia Legislature, Dr. Stephen Loyd, the newly appointed Director of the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) for the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), presented an update on the State’s ongoing efforts to address the critical issue of substance-exposed infants. West Virginia continues to lead the nation in Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) and Intrauterine Substance Exposure (IUSE), making these initiatives essential for protecting the health and wellbeing of mothers and infants across the state.

Currently in West Virginia, NAS affects 6.7% of births, and IUSE impacts 8.8%. While NAS cases have declined since peaking in 2017, IUSE rates have continued to rise, mirroring national trends.

Dr. Loyd outlined several State-funded programs crucial to addressing this growing challenge:

Maternal Risk Screening: The West Virginia Prenatal Risk Screening Instrument (WV PRSI) is a mandatory tool administered during a woman’s first obstetric visit, ensuring early identification and referral for high-risk conditions, including substance use.

Drug Free Moms and Babies (DFMB): The DFMB program is administered by the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership and integrates medical and behavioral health care with comprehensive recovery support services. The program’s impact is evident, with 74.9% of participants testing positive for substance use at baseline and 64.2% testing negative at delivery.

Residential Treatment: Seven residential treatment programs across the state provide specialized care for pregnant women, mothers, and their children, offering a safe environment for recovery. These programs are located in Cabell, Wood, Fayette and Kanawha Counties.

Home Visitation Programs: Available at no-cost to families from pregnancy through age five, these programs include evidence-based models such as Parents as Teachers and Healthy Families America, providing critical support to new and expecting mothers.

Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC): To reduce unplanned pregnancies and IUSE, the State has made LARCs widely available. Reimbursement for postpartum LARC insertion is offered through most West Virginia insurers, although barriers to widespread utilization persist.



In his remarks, Dr. Loyd stressed the importance of reducing stigma to encourage pregnant women struggling with substance use disorders to seek help earlier in their pregnancy. “Stigma is one of the biggest obstacles to women asking for help,” Dr. Loyd noted. “By reducing the stigma around substance use during pregnancy, we can empower women to reach out sooner, access the care they need, and ultimately improve health outcomes for both mother and child.”

Additionally, Dr. Loyd highlighted the Birth to Three Program, which plays a pivotal role in addressing the impact of substance exposure by providing early intervention services. “The Birth to Three Program is instrumental in addressing developmental delays, helping us intervene and support families before problems escalate,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Loyd emphasized the importance of increasing the use of LARCs and expanding the capacity of home visitation and treatment programs. “Addressing the issue of substance-exposed infants is not only a priority for the Office of Drug Control Policy but also a vital step in securing a healthier future for West Virginians. By increasing the utilization of treatment programs and preventative services, we can begin to turn the tide on this epidemic and protect the most vulnerable among us,” Dr. Loyd stated.

For more information on ODCP’s programs and resources, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Office-of-Drug-Control-Policy/Pages/default.aspx.

