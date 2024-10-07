In Photos: Commonwealth of Virginia and FEMA Working Together to Support Recovery for Helene Survivors

Richmond, Va.— In partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia, FEMA is on the ground working in Virginia communities that were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

On Friday, Oct. 3, FEMA leadership, including Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil, Deputy Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones, and Region 3 Deputy Regional Administrator Lilian Hutchinson met with Governor Youngkin to survey damage in Damascus, Va. firsthand. Led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) as well as local and county officials, they were accompanied by members of the Virginia National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

This strong, interagency partnership makes a difference for communities who will benefit from the unified mission our agencies share to help Virginia recover.

Survivors in designated communities can apply for assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App.

These photos show collaborative response and recovery efforts across southwest Virginia:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.— Federal Recovery Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil (Ieft) and Governor Youngkin shake hands, while FEMA Region 3 Deputy Regional Administrator Lilian Hutchinson looks on. (Nicholas Monteleone/ FEMA)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.— An official points to damage from Hurricane Helene, speaking with FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil. Officials surveyed damage with staff from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA. (Nicholas Monteleone/ FEMA)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.— Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Specialist Mo helps a Damascus, Va. resident fill out an application for federal assistance on Oct. 3, 2024. (Philip Maramba/FEMA)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.— Crews working to restore utilities and infrastructure damaged by Helene. (Nicholas Monteleone/ FEMA)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va.— Representatives from the Small Business Administration, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and FEMA speak with a disaster survivor outside of her home. (Philip Maramba/ FEMA)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va.— Representatives from the Small Business Administration, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and FEMA survey Helene-related property damage as part of joint Preliminary Damage Assessments. (Philip Maramba/ FEMA)

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

