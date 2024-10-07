In Photos: Commonwealth of Virginia and FEMA Working Together to Support Recovery for Helene Survivors
Richmond, Va.— In partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia, FEMA is on the ground working in Virginia communities that were impacted by Hurricane Helene.
On Friday, Oct. 3, FEMA leadership, including Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil, Deputy Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones, and Region 3 Deputy Regional Administrator Lilian Hutchinson met with Governor Youngkin to survey damage in Damascus, Va. firsthand. Led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) as well as local and county officials, they were accompanied by members of the Virginia National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This strong, interagency partnership makes a difference for communities who will benefit from the unified mission our agencies share to help Virginia recover.
Survivors in designated communities can apply for assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App.
These photos show collaborative response and recovery efforts across southwest Virginia:
FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.
For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.
###
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.