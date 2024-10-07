Statement from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas Marking One Year Since the October 7th Attack

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement marking one year since the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel.

“One year ago today, brutal Hamas terrorists attacked innocent people in Israel, massacring more than 1,200 innocent men, women, and children of all ages, committing gruesome acts of sexual violence, gravely wounding others, and abducting more than 250 hostages. In the days, weeks, and months since, Hamas has killed hostages and Israel has rescued others. To this day, innocent people remain captive in the cruel hands of Hamas.

“The terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023 wreaked the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Today especially, one year later, we mourn the lives lost and pray for those carrying wounds, including those innocent Palestinians who have suffered as a result of Hamas’s terrorism. We express our enduring resolve to rescue the remaining hostages.

“In the Department of Homeland Security, we work tirelessly to combat the hate that has only become more pronounced since the October 7 terrorist attacks. We combat the rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate by engaging with communities across our country, providing tools to enhance the safety of worshippers of all faiths, and distributing grant funds that Congress has provided at an unprecedented level to help religious institutions and other nonprofit organizations keep their communities secure.

“On this day, we commemorate the victims of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks. May the memory of the lives lost continue to be a blessing. We pray for the release of the hostages. We redouble our efforts to combat hate, and we pray for peace.”