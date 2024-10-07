Historic Bridge Revitalization to Increase Visitor Traffic for Route 66 Centennial

Built in the 1920s along the Ozark Trail which became Route 66 in 1926, Rock Creek Bridge #18 is one of few remaining steel-truss bridges in Oklahoma. This area is situated along a corridor that offers several destinations that tourists and locals frequently visit – the TeePee Drive-In, Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum, and Indian Blanket Mural, as well as Sapulpa’s historic downtown. While the Rock Creek Bridge #18 is closed to vehicle traffic, it remains a key point of history for the community of Sapulpa and State of Oklahoma.

Sapulpa is one Oklahoma community to receive an award from the Project 66 Grant program. This project will preserve the bridge and original Route 66 roadbed, develop the adjacent area, and allow better and safer access for residents and visitors.

Representative Mark Lawson and Joan Riley, Sapulpa City Manager, sat down with Commerce to talk about the Rock Creek Bridge revitalization project and how they’re preparing for the centennial in 2026.

Q: What is your project on Route 66 & what role does this asset play on Historic Route 66?

Representative Mark Lawson – Route 66 has a ton of landmarks and gems throughout the state. Here in Sapulpa ours is Rock Creek Bridge # 18, which sits along Ozark Trail, the original Route 66 from 1926.

Q: How is the Route 66 Revitalization Grant helping to facilitate this project?

Joan Riley, Sapulpa City Manager – Like many cities across Oklahoma and especially on Route 66, we are all under budget constraints. Having the ability to leverage what we do have and use a grant to finish out and do it in a way that is the best it can be is invaluable.

Representative Mark Lawson – There’s no way we’d be able to do this project without the award from the Commission. This project will do nothing but add value to the Route 66 experience here in Sapulpa.

How will this project positively impact your community and the State of Oklahoma?

Joan Riley, Sapulpa City Manager – I think for our community, the positive impact of this grant has been in recognizing the gem that we have. Route 66 will always have international travelers. What I like is to hear families say their vacation is traveling Route 66 across Oklahoma, because so many times we miss what’s right in front of us.

What plans does your community have for the Route 66 Centennial Celebration in 2026?

Representative Mark Lawson – We’ve got great partnerships in place with our Chamber of Commerce, our Main Street Program, our city council, our board of county commissioners. Sapulpa is prepared to really make the most of it.

Joan Riley, Sapulpa City Manager – With our downtown, with the corridor leading out to the park and the bridge, it will be one of the highlights of the Route through Oklahoma.

