Skydweller Aero Successfully Completes Initial Uncrewed Flight Test Campaign

Skydweller Aero has successfully completed the initial uncrewed autonomous flight test campaign of its Skydweller Unmanned Aerial System. A series of uncrewed flight tests – with the two longest being 16 hours and 22 ½ hours – were launched from the company’s facility at Stennis International Airport in Kiln, Mississippi.

This campaign is one more step towards bringing extreme flight endurance to the world, demonstrates the feasibility of remaining airborne for weeks to months using solar energy and batteries, and is another significant milestone in the development of the Skydweller aircraft and its high reliability autonomous vehicle management system.

This campaign was initiated under a Joint Concept Technology Demonstration (JCTD) by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD R&E) and sustained by a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to evaluate Autonomous Maritime Patrol Aircraft (AMPA).

Dr. Robert Miller, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Skydweller Aero, said: “This flight test campaign is an important achievement and validates our business vision, marking a new era in autonomous aviation. Skydweller Aero is redefining what is possible in the aerospace industry, and the data gathered that validates our models for multi-day fights is a testament to our team’s dedication and innovation. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what uncrewed solar-powered aircraft can achieve and will continue on with our mission to bring perpetual flight to the world.”

Barry Matsumori, President & Chief Operating Officer of Skydweller Aero, said: “We have accomplished a major milestone toward demonstrating the feasibility of perpetual flight by leveraging the trillions of dollars in global research and development investment in solar energy, battery storage, and the handing and manufacturing of extremely strong, ultra lightweight carbon fiber assemblies. As these subsystems improve, we will continue to leverage them for the benefit of our customers.”

Highlights of the Flight:

Uncrewed Autonomous Operation: At high operation tempo, the Skydweller aircraft conducted aseries of long endurance flight tests demonstrating potential to perform extreme endurance missions.

At high operation tempo, the Skydweller aircraft conducted aseries of long endurance flight tests demonstrating potential to perform extreme endurance missions. Solar-Powered Flight: Powered by solar energy, the aircraft delivers zero carbon emissions with ultra-quiet operations.

Powered by solar energy, the aircraft delivers zero carbon emissions with ultra-quiet operations. High Reliability Autonomous Systems: The flight demonstrated uncrewed operation of Skydweller’s fully redundant autonomous systems and beyond-line-of-sight operations & communication.



About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller Aero Inc. is a pioneering transatlantic aerospace company developing a fleet of the world’s largest solar powered uncrewed aircraft capable of performing extreme endurance flights with heavy, powerful payloads. Skydweller autonomous all carbon fiber aircraft have a wingspan greater than a 747 and weigh about the same as a Ford F-150. Skydweller’s uncrewed aircraft will be used for ultra-long duration missions such as providing exclusive economic zone enforcement, monitoring naval activity, and detecting drug smugglers and pirates at sea. Skydwellers accomplish these missions with zero carbon footprint. Skydweller Aero Inc., backed by venture and private capital, has World and U.S. headquarters in Oklahoma City and European offices headquartered in Spain. http://www.skydweller.aero