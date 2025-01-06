WINTERGREEN INTRODUCES NEW WEATHERPRO™ COAXIAL STRING LIGHTS - NOW TWICE THE LIGHTS

WEATHERPRO™ COAXIAL STRING LIGHTS - NOW TWICE THE LIGHTS! WeatherPRO™ 5MM Coaxial LED Light Sets, Now Available in 50 Light Balled Sets

Wintergreen Corp, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, announces launch of its WeatherPRO™ 5MM Coaxial LED Light Sets, by Wintergreen Lighting®.

WeatherPRO™ lights are so durable, we guarantee they will work in the toughest environments.” — Butch Hale, CEO and co-founder, Wintergreen Corporation

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wintergreen Corporation, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, is proud to announce the launch of its new WeatherPRO™ 5MM Coaxial LED Light Sets, by Wintergreen Lighting. Engineered for commercial-grade performance and designed to meet the most demanding installation requirements, these tangle-free, balled light sets make decorating trees, foliage, and large displays easier than ever, while delivering unmatched durability and energy efficiency.Featuring water-tight, commercial-grade, heavy-duty construction with 20 AWG wire and IP67-rated protection, WeatherPRO™ 5MM Coaxial LED light sets are designed to withstand harsh outdoor conditions. With UV coating, they remain bright and vibrant even in extreme environments, and Energy Star certification ensures they last up to 15 times longer than traditional lighting. The patented one-piece construction eliminates flickering and reduces issues like current leakage and GFCI tripping, providing worry-free operation for both residential and commercial installations.Key Features:Tangle-Free Design: Balled light sets for easy wrapping around trees and foliageWater-Tight, Commercial-Grade: Built for durability in harsh outdoor conditionsEnergy Star rated: Lasts 15 times longer than traditional lights, saving energy and costsUV Coated: Protects against weather and sun damage for long-lasting brightnessAccurate Color Rendering: Controlled color range for consistent, vibrant lightingIP67 Rating: Patented one-piece construction prevents corrosion, reduces current leakage, and minimizes GFCI issuesFull Wave Rectified: Eliminates flickering for a continuous, steady lightEnd-to-End Connectible: Easily connects multiple sets for large displaysHeavy-Duty 20 AWG Wire: Supports longer runs and performs well in extreme conditionsReliable Performance: If one bulb goes out, the rest stay litWeatherPRO™ is also available in convenient contractor packs. Designed to make installations faster, easier, and more cost-effective, these packs come with pre-balled light sets and no inner packaging—just open the case and start working!Wintergreen Lighting’s 5MM Coaxial LED Light Sets offer superior quality, reliability, and efficiency, making them the go-to choice for professionals and homeowners looking to create stunning holiday displays that last season after season. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.About Wintergreen Corporation:Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability. Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com

