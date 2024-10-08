Certrec Revolutionizes UFSAR Management with Cutting-Edge Modernization Service for the Nuclear Industry

Taktix Certrec- Regulatory and Technology Solutions for the Energy Industry

Certrec’s Updated Final Safety Analysis Report (UFSAR) Modernization Service Streamlines Compliance and Reduces Costs for Nuclear Facilities

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certrec , a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, is excited to promote the success of its UFSAR modernization service. This innovative solution empowers nuclear facilities to resolve legacy challenges and improve UFSAR efficiency—saving both time and money. More than a dozen nuclear sites are using Certrec to keep their licensing basis documents updated on an ongoing basis. We have the right process and an electronic platform to complete the job consistently with quality.Nuclear facilities are required to regularly update their UFSAR to reflect plant changes, licensing basis updates, and new or updated analyses performed since the previous UFSAR update. This process presents numerous challenges, including authoring, file control, production, and ensuring electronic files meet strict NRC submission requirements. Additionally, because UFSAR updates are infrequent, employees often require retraining to complete this complex task.Certrec solves this industry challenge by managing licensing basis document updates efficiently and accurately. We provide submittal-ready documents for customers that meet the NRC staff’s electronic submittal requirements. Nuclear facilities can enhance UFSAR management for their organization by utilizing Certrec’s UFSAR managed services to• minimize the risk of NRC rejection and associated penalties.• liberate their team from the burdensome complexities of the process.• eliminate the need for employee retraining on infrequent tasks.• redirect your team’s focus toward strategic priorities.Additionally, Certrec provides clients with services to modernize and digitize their UFSARs. Through Certrec’s SaaS workflow solution, Taxtix® , the development process can be performed electronically. Print source files can be converted to PDF files, making the process easier to manage and addressing legacy issues with the UFSAR’s quality. The result is a “living” UFSAR that is maintained and routinely updated by the Certrec team to ensure it is always accurate.Certrec has proven industry expertise. Our team has daily experience working on licensing basis documents such as COLA, DCD/DCA, and UFSARs. We have completed more than 100 successful electronic-submittal-ready documents for our clients. Our team can manage a nuclear site UFSAR update for a fraction of a full-time equivalent and perform the task with high quality.Ted Enos, President and CEO of Certrec, said, “Certrec’s electronic document management services continue to support the nuclear industry by saving time and money, and by reducing the amount of labor used in-house to create complex licensing documentation.”To learn how Certrec can take care of your nuclear basis licensing and compliance needs, click here About Certrec:Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 80+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.For press and media inquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.

