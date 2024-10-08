Finalists are Selected for PSMA’s Global Energy Efficiency Award

PSMA Announces Energy Efficiency Award

Winner of PSMA's inaugural Global Energy Efficiency Award will receive special recognition as part of PSMA’s 40th anniversary celebration at APEC 2025

The presentation of this singular award in connection with the organization’s 40th anniversary truly reflects PSMA’s raison d'être – actively contributing to the industry.” — Trifon Liakopoulos, PSMA’s president

MENHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMA announces the selection of finalists under consideration for its prestigious “Global Energy Efficiency Award.” The award will be presented to the winner during next year’s Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Atlanta, March 16-20, 2025, as part of PSMA’s 40th anniversary celebration.The award highlights PSMA’s long-standing tradition of supporting companies making critical energy efficiency improvements to reduce global climate change.Three “Global Energy Efficiency Award” finalists were announced on Energy Efficiency Day, Oct. 2nd.Beyond energy conservation, the judging panel evaluated the finalists based on their total potential impact on the power electronics industry, whether through volume shipments or by social outcomes.The following finalists were chosen from among over 20 nominated companies:• Pulsiv (UK) – For its high-efficiency 65W USB Type-C adapter design• TCL (China) – For its super-efficient, single-stage multi-output power supply design for 32” and 43” TVs• Solafam (Uganda) – For its hybrid solar-powered cold room for rural access“Energy efficiency is a consideration of nearly all facets of the PSMA, comprising our 14 committees and forums, publications, technical workshops, seminars and conference tracks,” said Trifon Liakopoulos, PSMA’s president. “The presentation of this singular award in connection with the organization’s 40th anniversary truly reflects PSMA’s raison d'être – actively contributing to the industry."“We thank all participants who submitted nominations for the award,” said Liakopoulos. “So much good work is being performed on energy conservation, it’s difficult to recognize it all. Nonetheless, it is our privilege to highlight a few shining contributions exemplifying a dedication to energy efficiency through innovative system design.”On a sad note, we also pause to remember Arnold Alderman (1939-2024), energy efficiency advocate, dear friend and long-time contributor to PSMA. We will miss you dearly.

