AGO Support Remains Unwavering One Year After 10/7

One year ago today, we watched in horror the news of nightmarish attacks on the Nation of Israel. The unspeakable violence and terror inflicted on innocent men, women and children caught the world off-guard in its brutality.

As Chairman of 28 Republican Attorneys General, I led our body in support of Israel. We condemned such terrorist acts then and do so again today.

In the days and months following the attacks, Israel showed unwavering strength, resolve and courage. Her leaders have sought to defend its borders and its people and bring peace to a region that is sorely in need of it.

We pray for peace in this region and for the end of all terror activity from any actor.

My office has watched as pro-Hamas sympathizers have attempted to turn U.S. sentiment against Israel in the aftermath of these attacks.

In many instances, these individuals have gone beyond their First Amendment rights, and abused or intimidated law-abiding citizens—or even law enforcement and government officials.

The State of Utah will never tolerate anyone who seeks to unlawfully exercise anti-Semitic disturbances against innocent men and women.

We are proud to stand with Israel and against all forms of terrorism.

—Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes