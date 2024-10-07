Application Process Opened for Court of Appeals Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn- The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications to initiate the process of filling a vacancy on the Western Section of the Court of Appeals that will occur January 4, 2025 following the retirement of Judge Arnold B. Goldin.

Interested applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for the past five years and a resident of the Western Grand Division of the state.

Applicants must complete the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments’ application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, October 25th.

The public hearing for this position will be Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CST in the courtroom of the Tennessee Supreme Court Building, 6 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, Tennessee 38301.

Following the interviews, public hearing and deliberations, the Council will select three candidates to recommend to the governor.

For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.

