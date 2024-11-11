WINTERGREEN INTRODUCES NEW SOFTTWINKLE® WREATHS & GARLAND

SoftTwinkle® Lights on Red Sleigh® Wreaths. Beautiful! SoftTwinkle® Lights on Red Sleigh® Garland. Mesmerizing! SoftTwinkle® Lights on Red Sleigh® Wreath Features SoftTwinkle® Lights on Red Sleigh® Garland Features

Wintergreen Corp, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, is thrilled to announce the launch of SoftTwinkle® Wreaths and Garland, by Red Sleigh®.

The stars aligned when these two favorite holiday brands came together. SoftTwinkle® lights add a little magic to our Red Sleigh® high quality, commercial-grade wreaths and garland.” — Dustin Lambert, President, Wintergreen Corporation

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wintergreen Corporation, an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest holiday innovation for 2024: SoftTwinkleWreaths and Garland from the Red Sleighcollection.Combining Wintergreen's exclusive SoftTwinkleLED mini lights with Red Sleigh’s renowned commercial-grade greenery, this product offers an elegant and subtle twinkle effect that will set any holiday display apart.The SoftTwinkleLED lights pulse gently and independently, creating a sophisticated glow perfect for both residential and commercial use. Built to last, these wreaths feature heavy-duty galvanized wire that won’t rust and durable PVC needles that are both flame-retardant and non-allergenic, ensuring they maintain their lush appearance year after year.Key Features:SoftTwinkleTechnology: LEDs twinkle gently and independently for a refined and captivating effectCommercial-Grade Durability: Galvanized metal wire frame resists rust, while 2-ply PVC needles are UV protected, fade, and crush-resistantEnergy Efficient: LED lights use up to 90% less energy than traditional bulbsIndoor/Outdoor Versatility: Perfect for any environment, from homes to large commercial spacesExtended Warranties: 10-year warranty on greenery and 3-year warranty on string lights with seasonal useSoftTwinkleWreaths and Garland bring unmatched beauty and sophistication to any holiday setting, combining the best in design and durability for the 2024 season. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit wintergreencorp.com.About Wintergreen Corporation:Wintergreen Corporation is an industry leader in wholesale Christmas lights, known for its innovation, quality, deep inventory positions, same day shipping, and expert account team. Working primarily with commercial installers, government entities, and professional designers and decorators, Wintergreen specializes in commercial-grade, wholesale Christmas lights, designed to offer superior performance and durability.Our commitment to excellence is based on building lasting relationships grounded in trust and exceptional customer service. For more information or to become a wholesale customer, visit www.wintergreencorp.com

