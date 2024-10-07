ADBI-Bank Indonesia-ADB-APAEA Joint Workshop on Monetary Policy and Central Banking Issues in Asia and the Pacific
Time of Event
8:30 Central Indonesian Time
Summary
The conduct of monetary policy has become increasingly challenging for emerging Asian economies in recent years because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, unconventional monetary policies and changing interest rates in advanced countries, volatile capital flows, shifts in commodity prices, climate change, and the rise of digital finance and credit intermediation by the nonbank sector. Such developments have elevated the importance of enhancing monetary policy transmission to the real economy and ensuring effective monetary policy coordination with fiscal and macroprudential policy.
Cohosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), Bank Indonesia (BI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA), this joint research workshop will examine monetary policy, banking and finance, and central banking imperatives across developing Asia and the Pacific.
Objectives
- Examine emerging central banking issues and effective monetary and financial policies.
- Highlight central bank and supervisory practices for boosting financial stability and governance in developing Asia.
Target Participants
- Central bankers and other government officials
- Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations
Output
- Enhanced understanding of factors affecting the conduct of monetary policy in emerging Asian economies
- Improved dialogue and support for monetary policy development and research
- Featured research papers will be considered for inclusion in a special issue of an SSCI-listed journal
- Presentations and related materials can be made available on the ADBI website
Partners
- Bank Indonesia (BI)
- Asian Development Bank (ADB)
- Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA)
