ADBI-Bank Indonesia-ADB-APAEA Joint Workshop on Monetary Policy and Central Banking Issues in Asia and the Pacific

8:30 Central Indonesian Time

The conduct of monetary policy has become increasingly challenging for emerging Asian economies in recent years because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, unconventional monetary policies and changing interest rates in advanced countries, volatile capital flows, shifts in commodity prices, climate change, and the rise of digital finance and credit intermediation by the nonbank sector. Such developments have elevated the importance of enhancing monetary policy transmission to the real economy and ensuring effective monetary policy coordination with fiscal and macroprudential policy.

Cohosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), Bank Indonesia (BI), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA), this joint research workshop will examine monetary policy, banking and finance, and central banking imperatives across developing Asia and the Pacific.

Objectives

Examine emerging central banking issues and effective monetary and financial policies.

Highlight central bank and supervisory practices for boosting financial stability and governance in developing Asia.

Target Participants

Central bankers and other government officials

Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations

Output

Enhanced understanding of factors affecting the conduct of monetary policy in emerging Asian economies

Improved dialogue and support for monetary policy development and research

Featured research papers will be considered for inclusion in a special issue of an SSCI-listed journal

Presentations and related materials can be made available on the ADBI website

