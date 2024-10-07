ADB-ADBI Book Launch: Designing Competition Policy for Economic Development in Asia and the Pacific

Time of Event

9:30 AM Tokyo time

Summary

Designing Competition Policy for Economic Development in Asia and the Pacific analyzes competition policy in Asia and the Pacific through the lens of how it can support and promote economic development in the region. It documents the structure, conduct, and performance of competition across countries to obtain insights that can improve competition policy and administration. Focusing on the laws and practices of competition policy in the region, it aims to harmonize these policies with industrial strategies to foster a holistic approach to economic development. Each chapter offers practical proposals in different sectors to empower competition authorities and policymakers to reorient competition policies and laws toward development.

Cohosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), this event will include a presentation of the main findings of the book followed by a panel discussion with competition authorities and researchers.

Objectives

Examine how competition policy can be designed to support the economic development objectives of Asian economies

Identify how such policies might differ from those of advanced economies

Target Participants

Competition authorities and other government officials

Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations

Output

Enhanced understanding of factors affecting the design of competition policy in emerging Asian economies

Improved dialogue and support for competition policy development and research

Dissemination of the book

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners

Asian Development Bank (ADB)