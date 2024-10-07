ADB-ADBI Book Launch: Designing Competition Policy for Economic Development in Asia and the Pacific
Time of Event
9:30 AM Tokyo time
Summary
Designing Competition Policy for Economic Development in Asia and the Pacific analyzes competition policy in Asia and the Pacific through the lens of how it can support and promote economic development in the region. It documents the structure, conduct, and performance of competition across countries to obtain insights that can improve competition policy and administration. Focusing on the laws and practices of competition policy in the region, it aims to harmonize these policies with industrial strategies to foster a holistic approach to economic development. Each chapter offers practical proposals in different sectors to empower competition authorities and policymakers to reorient competition policies and laws toward development.
Cohosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), this event will include a presentation of the main findings of the book followed by a panel discussion with competition authorities and researchers.
Objectives
- Examine how competition policy can be designed to support the economic development objectives of Asian economies
- Identify how such policies might differ from those of advanced economies
Target Participants
- Competition authorities and other government officials
- Experts from think tanks, academia, and international organizations
Output
- Enhanced understanding of factors affecting the design of competition policy in emerging Asian economies
- Improved dialogue and support for competition policy development and research
- Dissemination of the book
How to Register
By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI
Partners
Asian Development Bank (ADB)
