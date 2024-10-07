Under Secretary Marisa Lago to Promote U.S. Civil Nuclear Industry and Lead Women in Science Roundtable in Knoxville, Tennessee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, October 7, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee on October 8, 2024, to deliver keynote remarks at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency’s (USTDA) Europe and Eurasia Civil Nuclear Energy Workshop and to promote U.S. civil nuclear energy products and solutions across the region. This event will bring together industry and government leaders from the United States and the Europe and Eurasia region to discuss opportunities and strategies for expanding civil nuclear energy partnerships.

Under Secretary Lago’s participation and subsequent engagements will underscore the critical role of U.S. civil nuclear products and services in fostering energy security, decarbonization, and economic growth. The Under Secretary will also advocate for the U.S. civil nuclear industry—emphasizing the benefits of strong global partnerships to meet growing energy needs.

Under Secretary Lago will also lead a Women in Science roundtable to emphasize the importance of advancing gender equity in scientific fields. The discussion will focus on ways the U.S. government and industry can work together to promote pathways for women to succeed in STEM disciplines and enhance diversity in the global scientific community.

Additionally, Under Secretary Lago will tour the Oak Ridge National Laboratory—a leading center for scientific research and innovation—to underscore the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge research and development to ensure the U.S. remains at the forefront of global technological advancement.

###

