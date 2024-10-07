International Trade Administration to Launch Flagship Export Promotion Event Series in Austin, Texas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, October 7, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On October 8, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) will launch the Discover Global Markets: The Americas event series in Austin, Texas.

Discover Global Markets is ITA’s flagship domestic export promotion event that convenes state and federal government officials, as well as U.S. commercial diplomats and trade experts, to help U.S. businesses access export opportunities and resources across global markets. This year’s Discover Global Markets event series will focus on trade and business development in the Americas, a region home to 25 percent of global GDP. Twelve of the United States’ twenty free trade agreement partners are countries in the Americas region, presenting U.S. businesses with numerous opportunities across a range of sectors—from aerospace and aviation to information and communications technologies, mining and more.

To promote inclusive economic growth and increase accessibility for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises in underserved communities seeking international sales expansion, the Discover Global Markets: The Americas event series will take place in five regional one-day events across the United States. The launch event will take place on October 8 in Austin, TX, with four additional regional events bringing export expertise to local communities throughout the month of October:

- October 10 – Buffalo, NY

- October 17 – Portland, OR

- October 22 – Columbia, SC

- October 24 – Omaha, NE

At each Discover Global Markets event, participating U.S. businesses will have the opportunity to take part in specialized briefings and tailored one-on-one meetings to gain market insights on geopolitical and economic issues, as well as export opportunities in the Americas region. They will meet with U.S. commercial diplomats and trade experts strategically placed in U.S. Embassies and Consulates, as well as federal and state officials to network and gather actionable information and resources to succeed in markets of interest in the region.

Additionally, this year’s regional focus aligns with the U.S. government’s largest annual trade mission and business development forum, Trade Winds, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil in April 2025. Trade Winds: The Americas will offer opportunities for participating businesses to travel to Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay for business-to-business matchmaking opportunities in a wide range of sectors and industries.

