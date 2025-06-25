Precision Tools Meets Precision Research

GP Tools, founded in 1972, is an Idaho-based manufacturer specializing in high-quality pneumatic riveting and insertion tools. Serving industries such as aerospace, automotive, and sheet metal, the company has built a reputation for precision and reliability, priding itself on making tools that can last for generations. When GP Tools set their sights on expanding their North American presence into Mexico, particularly by partnering with attendees and exhibitors at the Expo Manufactura trade show, they needed help through the complex process of finding the right distributors and buyers.

The U.S. Commercial Service Office in Boise, ID (CS Idaho) referred GP Tools to the U.S. Commercial Service Rural Export Center (REC) ahead of their participation at Expo Manufactura. Through the U.S. Small Business Administration, Boise District and Idaho Commerce, the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant helped facilitate the report. To maximize the impact of their presence at the trade show in Monterrey, Mexico, GP Tools sought support in identifying qualified distributors and manufacturing end-users in the region.

With support from the Idaho Department of Commerce, CS Idaho, and the REC, GP Tools received a tailored Potential Partner List that laid the groundwork for their successful expansion in Mexico. This report included high-quality leads specifically focused on the Monterrey area, targeting distributors and end-users in the aerospace, automotive, sheet metal, and assembly sectors.

The impact of the report was immediate.

“Working with the Rural Export Center and the Idaho Department of Commerce to promote GP Tools at Expo Manufactura in Mexico has led GP Tools to well-matched new partners and resulted into successes quickly after the trade show,” said Charlie Denning, CEO and Executive Director of GP Tools. “All of the people you guys had suggested were good fits,” he continued. “I’m truly passionate about the services all of you offer.”

Encouraged by the success of the report and their time at Expo Manufactura, GP Tools has already signed two new distributors in Mexico and anticipates new export sales. The company looks forward to continued partnerships and further international growth with this momentum.

If you are interested in receiving a tailored Potential Partner List like the one GP Tools used to expand successfully, please contact your local U.S. Commercial Service trade specialist today!

