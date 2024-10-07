DSS Charges Fairfield County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Charges Fairfield County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

October 7, 2024- On September 24th, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Fairfield County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $15,803 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Malaya Brasley Fee, also known as Malaya Teaira Johnson, 35, was charged with one (1) count Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, greater than $10,000. She was booked at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Sixth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found HERE.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-616-1309.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

Editor’s Note: This announcement was held until today as a courtesy during Hurricane Helene.