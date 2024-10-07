Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Tolls To Assist Hurricane Milton Evacuations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he has directed the suspension of tolls across Central Florida and West Florida, as well as Alligator Alley, in preparation for Hurricane Milton. By suspending tolls in the impacted area, Floridians and visitors will be better able to quickly and safely evacuate if and when directed by local officials. Tolls will be waived for seven days beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024.

“At my direction, tolls are suspended today as of 10:30 AM,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton.”

“The Department is committed to ensuring motorists can get where they need to go as quickly and safely as possible, especially in preparation for a major hurricane. Suspending tolls across the central and west part of the state and Alligator Alley offers an additional option for families to easily get out of the storm’s direct path,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “As Floridians finalize their evacuation plans for Hurricane Milton, FDOT reminds travelers to check FL511.com for the latest traffic conditions and potential road and bridge closures.”

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) will suspend toll collection at 10:30 a.m. EST on Monday, October 7, for a seven-day period, with tolls being reinstated on Monday, October 14, at noon. The suspension may be extended as needed depending on evolving conditions.

Facilities included within the suspension order include:

Collier and Broward Counties

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties

Suncoast Parkway

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway

Veterans Expressway

Gateway Expressway

275 Express

Pinellas Bayway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Sumter and Polk Counties

Turnpike Mainline between I-75 (MP 309) and Canoe Creek Service Plaza (MP 229)

S.R. 453

S.R. 451

Wekiva Parkway

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

East-West Expressway

I-4 Express

Western Beltway

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

Southern Connector Extension

Seminole ExpresswayPolk Parkway Toll facilities for FDOT, FTE, Central Florida Expressway Authority, and Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority are included with this suspension. FDOT is actively implementing Emergency Shoulder Use along Interstate 4 (I-4) and portions of Interstate 75 (I-75) to help facilitate the flow of traffic for travelers evacuating the storm’s potential impact area. Florida’s 511 Traveler Information System is available for drivers to stay informed about roadway conditions during emergencies. This service is monitored and updated 24/7 by FDOT and includes traffic conditions, road and bridge closures, and other specialized alerts. To use Florida’s 511, visit the website at FL511.com or download the app on both Apple and Android devices.

