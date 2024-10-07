Aerospace Composites Solutions Bolsters Leadership Team and Expands Operations to Meet Growing Demand

ACS, a composite design & manufacturing company, announces addition of two executives to its leadership team & continued progress of its new facility.

MORGANTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerospace Composites Solutions (ACS), a comprehensive composite design and manufacturing company focused on boosting aircraft performance and capabilities, is pleased to announce the addition of two seasoned executives to its leadership team and the continued progress of its new state-of-the-art facility.Melissa Garner has joined ACS as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Administration. Garner brings a wealth of experience in HR strategy, talent acquisition, and organizational development. In her role, she will be responsible for ensuring that ACS has the necessary human capital to support its growth and maintain a positive and inclusive workplace culture.Eric Morton has been appointed Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Morton has a proven track record in driving operational excellence and optimizing manufacturing processes. He will oversee all aspects of ACS's manufacturing operations, including production planning, quality control, and supply chain management.“We are excited to welcome Melissa and Eric to our leadership team,” said Matt Shieman, President of Aerospace Composites Solutions. “Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and meet the growing demand for our products and services.”In addition to these leadership appointments, ACS is making significant progress on the construction of its new 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Morgantown, Kentucky. Having broken ground in July 2023 on a $16.8 million expansion and relocation in Morgantown, the ACS team is thrilled to be able to contribute to the growth and development of the local economy. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will enable ACS to increase its production capacity and further solidify its position as a leading player in the aerospace composites market.“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation,” said Shieman. “We are eager to bring our new facility online, create high-quality local job opportunities, and continue to serve our customers with the highest quality products and services.”About Aerospace Composites SolutionsBased in Morgantown, Kentucky, ACS’s composite engineering and manufacturing facility houses state-of-the-art equipment required to design, manufacture, test, and certify aerospace-quality composite solutions to rigorous specifications. ACS manufactures common off-the-shelf parts in addition to partnering with companies to design and produce new solutions.To learn more about ACS, visit composites.aero

