Joe Allison, AM Industry Pioneer, Selected for AMUG Innovators Award

Joe Allison has been selected to receive AMUG’s Innovator Award in 2025.

Joe Allison has played a pivotal role in the industry over more than three decades. AMUG is recognizing him with this award for his impact on the industry and its users.” — Shannon VanDeren

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced Joe Allison, principal of 3D Ventures and CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG bestows this award on those who have cultivated innovations that have advanced the additive manufacturing industry.Since 1988, Allison has been instrumental in innovations that delivered value to those that use additive manufacturing, starting with patented advancements in Stereolithography. Over his 34 years in the industry, the innovations include software tools, process improvements and technology refinements. In that time, he has also led companies such as Solid Concepts, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, Evolve Additive Solutions, and Gentle Giant Studios as their CEOs.Allison said, “I was in the CAD/CAM world when I saw a 3D printer for the first time. I immediately called my recruiter because I wanted to work for that business. That’s how I got my start at 3D Systems in 1988 as a process development engineer. And that was the launching pad of my whole career.”Allison will be presented with the Innovators Award at the 2025 AMUG Conference. Previous recipients include industry luminaries Chuck Hull, Scott Crump, Carl Deckard, Fried Vancraen, Gideon Levy, Hans Langer, Andy Christensen, Diana Kalisz, and Greg Morris.Shannon VanDeren, AMUG’s President, said, “Joe Allison has played a pivotal role in the industry over more than three decades. AMUG is recognizing him with this award for his impact on the industry and its users. That impact extends back to the earliest days of the technology, and his continued contributions of knowledge and input carry us further with each day.”Allison made significant advancements in Stereolithography during his time at 3D Systems, which led to 12 patents over three years. In 1991, he co-founded Solid Concepts, one of the first 3D printing service bureaus. As the CEO of Solid Concepts for 24 years, Allison led the company in championing the adoption of various additive technologies for prototyping and, ultimately, for end-use production.Allison contributed to groundbreaking technologies, such as the world’s first automated support generation software, Bridgeworks, for Stereolithography and the first universal CAD viewer, SolidView. These programs significantly increased the accessibility to 3D printing and fueled its adoption.Other Solid Concepts achievements included being the first third-party supplier to Boeing for flight-certified Selective Laser Sintering parts, perfecting and championing the use of QuickCast for investment casting patterns, and championing the application of Direct Metal Laser Sintering for prototyping and production.By the time Stratasys acquired it in 2014, Solid Concepts had grown to become the world’s largest 3D-printed parts supplier. With millions of unique parts being printed under his leadership, Allison played a tremendous role in the global adoption of 3D printing to revolutionize manufacturing processes across various industries.For nearly four years, Allison served as CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing and Executive Vice President of Stratasys. In those roles, he oversaw the integration of Solid Concepts, Harvest Technologies (another acquisition), and Stratasys’ RedEye service bureau to achieve substantial revenue growth.Allison said, “In both of those roles, I continued my career’s work to enable agile production technologies through the integration of 3D printing with conventional manufacturing processes.” He continued, “Success demands an appreciation of how and when to apply them and securing qualifications for production applications.”Bruce LeMaster, AMUG’s Director at Large, said, “Joe has been a role model for me since I entered the industry in 1996. On my first trip to Valencia for training at 3D Systems, I slipped away to visit Joe and his team at Solid Concepts. I was blown away by his expertise and willingness to share. Since then, he has always been willing to help out and give advice when asked. He is truly deserving of the AMUG Innovators Award.”After departing Stratasys, Allison co-founded 3D Ventures, a venture capital group. He is currently a principal for the group and has seeded over a dozen startups in the 3D printing space. Allison is also Chairman of the Board for Evolve Additive Solutions, an organization he led as CEO for two years during the launch of its new 3D printing technology. Most recently, he took on the CEO role at Gentle Giant Studios.Throughout his career, Allison has received numerous honors, including being recognized by Inc. 500 for leading one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. He also received two AMUG Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Awards for his contributions to both Stereolithography and Selective Laser Sintering technologies in their early stages of development. From 1996 to 2000, Allison served on AMUG’s executive board.On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Allison will take the stage for a casual, conversational interview during the AMUG Conference. In this Innovators Showcase, he will respond to questions asked by the host with the intent of getting to know the person behind the innovations and gaining guidance from his experiences. The Innovators Showcase is unique because it is structured as an intimate conversation between two acquaintances witnessed by AMUG Conference attendees.Designed for both novice and experienced additive manufacturing users, the AMUG Conference agenda topics range from technology basics to advanced applications to business considerations. The conference will have nearly 150 presentations, hands-on workshops, and training sessions complemented by engagement activities and meals throughout each day. The AMUG Conference will be held March 30 – April 3, 2025, at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Conference details and registration are available at www.amug.com ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

