Mayor Bowser to Visit Stanton Elementary School for National Book Month Celebration

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, October 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students, teachers, and school leaders at Stanton Elementary School in Ward 8 for National Book Month, a monthlong celebration that focuses on the importance of reading, writing, and literature.



WHEN:

Thursday, October 3 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education

Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, Interim State Superintendent of Education

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DCPS

Allen Richardson, Principal, Stanton Elementary School, DCPS



WHERE:

Stanton Elementary School

2701 Naylor Road SE

*Closest Metro Station: Naylor Road Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Marion Barry Ave. & Naylor Road SE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.