Mayor Bowser to Visit Stanton Elementary School for National Book Month Celebration

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, October 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students, teachers, and school leaders at Stanton Elementary School in Ward 8 for National Book Month, a monthlong celebration that focuses on the importance of reading, writing, and literature. 
 
WHEN:   
Thursday, October 3 at 11 am  
  
WHO:  
Mayor Muriel Bowser  
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education  
Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, Interim State Superintendent of Education  
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DCPS   
Allen Richardson, Principal, Stanton Elementary School, DCPS  
 
WHERE:  
Stanton Elementary School  
2701 Naylor Road SE 
*Closest Metro Station: Naylor Road Station* 
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Marion Barry Ave. & Naylor Road SE* 
 
