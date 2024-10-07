Mayor Bowser to Visit Stanton Elementary School for National Book Month Celebration
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, October 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students, teachers, and school leaders at Stanton Elementary School in Ward 8 for National Book Month, a monthlong celebration that focuses on the importance of reading, writing, and literature.
WHEN:
Thursday, October 3 at 11 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education
Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, Interim State Superintendent of Education
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DCPS
Allen Richardson, Principal, Stanton Elementary School, DCPS
WHERE:
Stanton Elementary School
2701 Naylor Road SE
*Closest Metro Station: Naylor Road Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Marion Barry Ave. & Naylor Road SE*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.