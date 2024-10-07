Mayor Bowser Announces Jazzmyne Townsend as 2025 DC Teacher of the Year During Surprise Celebration

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Jazzmyne Townsend with the 2025 DC Teacher of the Year Award at Stanton Elementary School in Ward 8. Mayor Bowser was joined by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell, DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee, and Stanton Elementary students and staff to surprise Ms. Townsend with the award.



“We are very proud to announce Jazzmyne Townsend as the 2025 DC Teacher of the Year,” said Mayor Bowser. “When we talk about how our children are challenged and loved in our schools, it is because of teachers like Ms. Townsend who go above and beyond to make sure our students feel seen and cared for. We all look forward to cheering her on as she participates in the 2025 National Teacher of the Year program.”



Ms. Townsend is currently a K-5 English language arts (ELA) Instructional Coach at Stanton Elementary School. At Stanton, where she began teaching last school year as a special education teacher, Ms. Townsend works to create an environment that prioritizes student success and inclusion. Prior to teaching at Stanton, Ms. Townsend taught pre-K, kindergarten, and first grade at Randle Highlands Elementary School from 2013 to 2023 and preschool and pre-K at Friendship Public Charter School’s Chamberlain Campus from 2010 to 2013. While at Randle Highlands, Ms. Townsend’s contributions to the school were immeasurable, and her influence extended far beyond the classroom. For example, Ms. Townsend noticed many girls who were grappling with challenges both inside and outside the classroom, so she started “My Sister’s Keeper,” to serve as a sanctuary for the girls to form friendships, ask questions, be vulnerable, and develop as young women.

Originally planning to pursue business, she realized her passion for teaching and has dedicated her career to education. Throughout her career, Ms. Townsend has been a collaborative colleague and has continuously pursued her own professional growth, earning a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from American College of Education. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree.



“Equity is more than a buzzword. It’s more than a professional development topic that gets covered during pre-service week and then forgotten. We must strive toward equity in our daily actions, habits, policies, decisions, and interactions with students,” said Ms. Townsend in her application for 2025 DC Teacher of the Year. “A key to actualizing this reality is understanding the context in which our students live. Many of our students face challenges outside of school that impact their ability to learn…As teachers, we must be empathetic and proactive in addressing these challenges.”



At Stanton, Ms. Townsend has gained a reputation as a leader and a model educator. She has taken on school leadership roles, ensuring community-based learning opportunities for students like the “Loads for Literacy” event with a local laundromat. Ms. Townsend is also a self-published author.



“One of the most remarkable qualities of Ms. Townsend is her ability to connect with students on a personal level. She takes the time to understand each student’s unique strengths and challenges, providing individualized support and encouragement,” said Stanton Elementary Principal Allen Richardson in recommending Townsend for the award. “This approach not only boosts academic achievement but also fosters a strong sense of self-worth and confidence in students.”

As the state education agency, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) administers the DC Teacher of the Year award. The prestigious honor comes with a $7,500 prize. The award is given annually to a DCPS or public charter school teacher who is an expert in their craft, as demonstrated in three areas: accelerated growth for all students; leadership beyond the classroom by partnering with colleagues, students, families and communities to support innovation in teaching and learning; and championing the teaching profession.



“We chose Jazzmyne Townsend as the DC Teacher of the Year because she is the best of the best,” said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell. “OSSE is proud to run the DC Teacher of the Year program and give well-deserved recognition to outstanding teachers like Ms. Townsend.”



“Ms. Townsend is an important part of the Stanton Elementary and DCPS community,” said Chancellor Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, who joined Mayor Bowser and Interim Superintendent Mitchell at the surprise ceremony. “With the enthusiastic endorsement of her school leader, her colleagues at Stanton and DCPS Central Services, and most importantly, her students, I am excited for Ms. Townsend’s work in the classroom and the amazing outcomes of her scholars’ to shine as she represents the District on the national level.”



In addition to being named DC Teacher of the Year, Ms. Townsend is now in the running for the 2025 National Teacher of the Year Award, which is run by the Council of Chief State School Officers. Ms. Townsend will also receive an additional $5,000 to support professional development opportunities during her one-year term as 2025 DC Teacher of the Year.



OSSE also named three 2025 DC Teacher of the Year finalists: Kiara McCalvin, a French teacher at Howard University Middle School of Mathematics and Science; Rahshita Lowe-Watson, a kindergarten teacher at John Francis Education Campus; and Andrea Baker Barnes-Johnson, a special education teacher at Anacostia High School.



“The 2025 DC Teacher of the Year finalists exemplify the fact that the District has many of the best educators in the country,” said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Mitchell. “From Ms. McCalvin, who brings French culture to life for her students, including a trip to Paris, to Mrs. Barnes-Johnson, who meaningfully includes her students and provides opportunities to grow their independence, to Ms. Lowe-Watson, whose natural skill for building relationships with students and families is a model for all educators -- these teachers demonstrate the meaningful change that is possible for students when they are taught by a committed educator.”



For more information on the DC Teacher of the Year program, visit the OSSE website.



