Centre Technologies Earns CRN Triple Crown Award for 2024

Centre is a Triple Crown Winner 2024

Centre Technologies, local IT provider, is awarded the CRN Triple Crown for 2024. This award is a result of their sports on 3 prestigious lists in one year.

While we're excited for this recognition, we want to credit our customers in this win. We did this together. Without those relationships built, we wouldn't be standing here today.” — Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in company history, Centre Technologies has been recognized by CRN as a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This achievement is one Centre has been pursuing and after diligent commitment to their services and solutions, they're honored to rank among the best IT providers in Texas and Oklahoma."While we're excited for this recognition, we want to credit our customers in this win. We did this together. Without those relationships built, we wouldn't be standing here today. Thank you to those who have supported our goals without hesitation and we hope you feel included in this honor. I'm excited to see how our continued focus on growth and a customer-first mindset will impact our future. Enterprise experience, personalized service, and a local touch - we're committed to this in all thing and its success is evident as we continually show up on lists and awards. Customers, employees, and partners, we're the best MSP in Texas and Oklahoma and I couldn't be more thrilled with where we're at and who we've got surrounding us. Congratulations, #ONETEAM!"Centre Technologies is known for their partnerships, services, and solution offerings that are innovative, future-ready, and ground breaking in the tech industry. Centre focuses on small-medium sized businesses in the greater Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Tulsa areas. Their operational efficiency not only guarantees exceptional managed services but also fosters continuous growth, enabling them to provide quality solutions to their customers.The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business expertise and understanding, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.Centre is know for their service delivery model which offers a single "POD", led by a virtual CIO (vCIO), that is assigned to each customer. This personalized and dedicated team answers all support tickets and needs of the customer. Additionally, they offer Secure Managed Services , Cloud solutions, Cybersecurity and IT Consulting, as well as most recently, Microsoft Dynamics 365.This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.