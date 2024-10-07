Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparedness Efforts for Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on preparedness efforts for Hurricane Milton.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Hurricane Milton is located about 720 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Milton is forecast to move near or just north of the Yucatan Peninsula today and Tuesday, then cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of Florida by Wednesday.

Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-215, amending EO 24-214 and declaring a state of emergency for 51 counties.

To learn more about navigating hurricane season, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 since Tuesday, September 24, for Hurricane Helene, and is at a Level 1 for Hurricane Milton as of October 6, leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

The State Emergency Response Team is engaged in over 600 missions to assist counties in their preparedness efforts. These missions accomplish vital tasks like staging resources to deploy for immediate response as soon as it is safe to do so, protecting critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals and utility stations, and coordinating personnel statewide.

FDEM is establishing a 10,000-person base camp at Tropicana Field to support ongoing debris operations and post-landfall responders.

FDEM is coordinating the deployment of fuel and EV chargers to pre-stage along evacuation routes to support evacuations.

The Florida Department of Veteran’s Affairs (FDVA) storm preparations are underway at all State Veterans’ Nursing Homes in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

storm preparations are underway at all State Veterans’ Nursing Homes in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s landfall. All outpatient appointments on Monday will be converted to virtual or rescheduled for the C. W. “Bill” Young VA Medical Center in Bay Pines. The VA Regional Office in St. Petersburg is also closed Monday.

The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care to support Florida Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care. Call 1-877-741-3400.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams (RLECT) are operational in Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers.

FDLE aviation assets are prepositioned ahead of the storm.

The FDLE Sworn Training Unit cut team is on stand-by and ready to deploy. The team helps make temporary, emergency repairs to the homes of first responders so they can quickly get back to work after a storm.

Maintenance is complete on all equipment used during Hurricane Helene and Operation Blue Ridge. The equipment, including command buses, sleeping quarters and generators, is ready for deployment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path.

has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. Contingency plans based on forecasted landfall locations have been developed and remain flexible based on the storm’s projected path. In addition to local officers, approximately 75, FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side-by-sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Specialized high water vehicles

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the state and report on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.

Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) deployed nearly 600 emergency response vehicles on the I-4 Corridor in preparation for the storm.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has initiated an event in the Health Facility Reporting System (HFRS). Health care providers in the have been requested to provide information on census, available beds, evacuation status, accepting evacuees and generator needs from counties declared under EO-24-114. This information allows AHCA to assist health care providers in transferring patients if needed and ensure that health care providers in impacted areas have the necessary resources and adequate power. 64 health care facilities have reported evacuations. This includes: 21 assisted living facilities 4 Hospitals 33 nursing home 1 residential treatment centers for Children and Adolescents 4 residential treatment centers 1 Hospice

AHCA is conducting daily calls with the Florida Hospital Association and Florida Healthcare Association to ensure nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospitals are prepared and have their needs met ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is working with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available, and with Florida’s agricultural partners so producers have adequate resources.

is working with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available, and with Florida’s agricultural partners so producers have adequate resources. The Florida Forest Service is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, dump trucks, bulldozers, and front-end loaders to assist with road clearing.

The Florida Forest Service and the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement are supporting efforts to expedite debris removal in the Tampa Bay region.

Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson has approved an emergency order temporarily suspending the intrastate movement requirements for the transportation of animals and livestock fleeing Hurricane Milton. In addition, the following states have waived their interstate import requirements for Florida pets, horses and livestock leaving the state: Alabama, Georgia (does not include livestock), Mississippi, and North Carolina.

The Department is working to connect evacuating horse owners with open public and private facilities across the state.

The Florida State Fairgrounds has opened the Bob Thomas Equestrian Center on a first come first serve basis for horse owners that are in the direct path of Hurricane Milton. To learn more and reserve a spot, visit floridastatefair.com/equestrian.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) is contacting all our Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on their ongoing preparation efforts and gather the status of any unmet needs.

is contacting all our Area Agencies on Aging partners to receive updates on their ongoing preparation efforts and gather the status of any unmet needs. The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) continues response and pre-landfall protocols and communication with APD-operated facilities, regions, and providers to provide updates on Hurricane Milton and check the status of clients and residents, while simultaneously anticipating unmet needs in potentially affected areas.

continues response and pre-landfall protocols and communication with APD-operated facilities, regions, and providers to provide updates on Hurricane Milton and check the status of clients and residents, while simultaneously anticipating unmet needs in potentially affected areas. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is preparing for Hurricane Milton and ensuring providers in potentially impacted areas have the resources they need for the storm.

is preparing for Hurricane Milton and ensuring providers in potentially impacted areas have the resources they need for the storm. The Department has secured supplies to ensure readiness in the event the Hope Bus is needed for deployment after landfall.

The State Mental Health Treatment Facilities have activated their disaster preparation plans and are assessing facility readiness.

DCF has begun contacting foster families, adult protective services clients, and licensed providers in the storm’s path to ensure preparedness.

DCF is making preliminary preparations for staffing shelters, delivering emergency supplies, and directing generators to critical human services infrastructure.

DCF has instructed all contracted vendors to deploy their Disaster Preparedness Plan.

DCF is providing information about Hope Florida to storm shelters, domestic violence shelters, and Continuums of Care ahead of the storm.

Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Hurricane Milton statewide preparedness efforts include clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU): Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges. Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate. Monitoring interstate traffic speeds and levels for the potential implementation of Emergency Should Use (ESU) to assist with evacuations if necessary. Securing high mast lighting, maintenance yards, active construction projects, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations that had returned to normal since Hurricane Helene. Barges at the Howard Frankland Bridge project is being secured. FDOT has suspended construction projects with lane closures within all counties statewide located on all interstates and Florida Turnpike facilities. Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate. Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment. Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture. Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed. Expanded Road Ranger Service across the impact zones.

Hurricane Milton statewide preparedness efforts include clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU): Resources prepped and staged strategically (close to the projected path for quick implementation) Cut & Toss Ops = 328 team members on standby Over 1,015 generators Over 350 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks 67 pumps pre-positioned Satellite internet equipment= 58 Starlink devices Over 1,900 team members on standby for various emergency response efforts, including, damage assessment, flooding, traffic signals outages, etc. FDOT has 20 drone pilots on standby 8 ITS trailers staged Over 150 bridge inspectors on standby

FDOT has removed 139,718 cubic yards of debris statewide (66,278 from state roads and 73,440 from local roads).

FDOT is supporting our local communities with supplemental sand and debris removal from local roads on the barrier islands in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

At the direction of Gov. DeSantis, FDOT is coordinating debris removal assignments for the Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Agriculture, amongst others, who have activated available state personnel and resources to clear and haul remaining debris.

Approximately 450 truckloads and 8,100 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Pinellas barrier islands.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Transportation Modes: Seaports, Airports, Rail, and Transit partners are monitoring storm conditions. Please check with your airline or transportation service provider directly about potential service impacts. Transit agencies in the impacted area are offering evacuation transportation to shelters. Please check with your local transit provider for schedules. SunRail operations will be suspended starting Tuesday, October 8

Following the issuance of the Governor’s Executive Order, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris.

issued an Emergency Final Order allowing for the activation of disaster debris management sites to store and process storm generated solid waste and debris. DEP’s Emergency Final Order also removes barriers for expediting necessary repair, replacement and restoration of structures, including coastal structures, equipment, surface water management systems, works and other systems that may be damaged by the storm.

DEP is coordinating with Landfill Strike Teams to assess Disaster Debris Management Sites (DDMS) operating as a result of Hurricane Helene.

For counties and local governments in need of additional debris disposal locations, especially ahead of Hurricane Milton, DEP has approved all pending DDMS site activation requests and stands ready to approve the activation of any additional pre-authorized or new DDMSs that may be needed. Currently, 193 DDMS have been authorized to operate.

Hurricane Helene kicked up significant amounts of sediment and sand along the coastlines in and along its path. DEP is working with local governments to manage the excess sand and continue removal efforts. For sand that has accumulated on private properties, residents should return it to the beach if it appears clean, smells fresh and is free of debris. If the sand contains debris, residents should contact their local government to find the nearest disposal site. DEP has worked with counties to establish temporary staging areas to properly screen the sand before it is returned to the beach.

DEP is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network (FlaWARN), the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Florida’s water management districts are engaging local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. As part of standard operations, DEP and Florida’s water management districts continue to monitor water systems and river levels as the storm develops.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has staged high-water rescue vehicles in preparation for landfall of Hurricane Milton.

has staged high-water rescue vehicles in preparation for landfall of Hurricane Milton. FHP is mobilizing 74 Quick Response Force (QRF) Troopers to stage in preparation for the incoming storm.

FHP is providing security at the Pinellas County Landfill and assisting with traffic entering and exiting.

All FHP Troops statewide will be going to Alpha/Bravo shifts effective Tuesday., October 8 (Troop C-Tampa area will begin this on 10/7/24 at 6 a.m.). All days off will be canceled.

FHP will be assisting with debris cleanup in the Tampa area.

FHP is working with its partners at FDOT to prepare and implement the Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) plan for evacuations in the Tampa area.

FHP is assisting with traffic control in Taylor County and outside Tropicana Field for debris cleanup crews.

FHP is providing security at multiple fuel sites across the state.

FHP is assisting with community patrols in Taylor County.

FHP air support and drone assets are staged and prepared to deploy when needed.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is actively preparing mitigation measures by deploying evacuation assets and identifying areas of evacuation. Updates will be made available to the public at www.fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates.

is actively preparing mitigation measures by deploying evacuation assets and identifying areas of evacuation. Updates will be made available to the public at www.fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates. The Florida Department of Education (DOE) is actively monitoring Hurricane Milton and is working with school districts as they begin preparation efforts. The Department is also in close contact with districts that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene and will assist them with addressing critical needs ahead of the storm. Updates on school closures can be found at FLDOE.org/storminfo.

Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumers

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is staging assets and personnel across 13 offices statewide and is prepared to surge resources to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene that receive a second impact from Hurricane Milton.

is staging assets and personnel across 13 offices statewide and is prepared to surge resources to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene that receive a second impact from Hurricane Milton. Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz.

FloridaCommerce activated the private sector hotline at (850) 815-4925, open daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inquiries may also be emailed to ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is hosting daily private sector coordination calls. Briefings will be provided by Emergency Support Functions and private sector partners. For call information email ESF18@em.myflorida.com.

VISIT FLORIDA Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia, Priceline and Booking.com will remain available to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors.

Emergency Accommodation Modules on Expedia, Priceline and Booking.com will remain available to provide real-time hotel availability and lodging resources for impacted Floridians and visitors. The Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC) has pulled their Helene Mobile Assistance Centers from the field and will redeploy once storm conditions have passed.

The Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued a proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals. In addition, the OFR offers online resources to Floridians who may need help finding information about their financial services provider(s), including state-chartered banks and credit unions, mortgage servicers, and other financial businesses and professionals.

issued a proclamation to financial institutions and securities professionals. In addition, the OFR offers online resources to Floridians who may need help finding information about their financial services provider(s), including state-chartered banks and credit unions, mortgage servicers, and other financial businesses and professionals. OIR, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH), sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-215. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers. Information can be found here. For previous updates see below:

