IOWA STEM Announces Opening of STEM BEST® Program Applications

The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is now accepting applications for the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program.

STEM BEST® is a funding opportunity for schools that helps educators connect with local industry professionals. The program provides the opportunity for students to work side-by-side with professionals through authentic lessons that prepare them for future careers. STEM BEST® allows students to develop in-demand, 21st century skills that go beyond traditional classroom lessons like communication, collaboration and problem solving. This better prepares Iowa students for exciting STEM careers and exposes them to the opportunities local to their communities.

“Affording the opportunity for schools to partner with local business has transformed learning opportunities for many schools in Iowa, allowing students to develop skills that they will need to be successful no matter their postsecondary journey,” said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST® Program coordinator.

The STEM BEST® funding opportunity offers award amounts up to $40,000 with a required cost share match of 2:1. For instance, if a school is seeking the full $40,000, it would need to have $20,000 to invest in the project, as well. The match may be either cash and/or in-kind support and the match may be contributed by the applicant or a community partner. To be eligible as a match, the cash and/or in-kind contribution must be provided during the funding period of the STEM BEST® Program award. Awarded and matched funding is to be spent over a 17-month period from February 2025 to June 2026.

Funds can be used to support the launch of a new program or expand an existing one in Iowa schools. Awards may be used for a variety of related items including facility upgrades, the purchase of industry-grade equipment, acquiring additional space, travel needs for exploration and costs associated with planning with partners and integrating curriculum into existing courses.

Over the last 10 years, Iowa STEM has awarded funds to over 120 STEM BEST® programs across the state of Iowa.

Both public and nonpublic school districts and buildings in Iowa serving students in grades K-12 may apply for the competitive grant opportunity. The deadline for submitting applications is Dec. 11. To apply or learn more, visit the Department’s STEM BEST® webpage.

