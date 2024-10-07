【Celebrating two anniversaries】29th MIF and 2024MFE to kick off on 16 October with "new attempt" to enhance empowerment

MACAU, October 7 - In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (2024MFE) will be offering gifts with a value of over MOP500,000 to all visitors. The exhibition areas will also feature the large consumption promotion event “Macao Consumption Rewards” to offer more discounts to consumers on-site. All are welcome to join.

In addition, the two events are scheduled from Wednesday to Saturday (16 to 19 October) for the first time and will take place concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, seeking to enhance the effectiveness of the exhibitions and create more opportunities for business matching.

Gifts valued at over MOP500,000 to all visitors

To share the joy of the double celebrations, during the 29th MIF and the 2024MFE, visitors who check in at designated locations of the exhibition can receive gifts with a value totalling over MOP500,000. Meanwhile, in response to the large consumption initiative “Macao Consumption Rewards”, visitors who make an on-site purchase through mobile payment with participating exhibitors in the “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” of the 29th MIF will stand a chance to win electronic discounts and join the grand lucky draw.

Two events to kick off on Wednesday as a “new attempt” to facilitate more business matching

Besides, MIF and MFE are two professional exhibitions successfully accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), maximising the synergetic effects to continuously attract more investment. This year, the four-day duration of the two events is adjusted by including one more working day, changing from a duration spanning from Thursday to Sunday last year to Wednesday to Saturday (16-19 October) for the first time. The adjustment aims to stagger leisure and business tourists’ schedules for their Macao trip and reduce the cost of business tourists’ participation in exhibitions in Macao so as to increase their willingness to join the events. Additionally, an extended stay will also facilitate deeper business discussions and exchanges among business tourists from various regions.

Ten featured exhibition areas to interpret event themes from various aspects

The 29th MIF, centred on “Economic Diversification and Development Opportunities” as its theme, has invited Shenzhen to be the Partner City and will feature six exhibition areas, while the 2024MFE, themed “Brands Gathering with Business Opportunities”, will include four exhibition areas. The two events are committed to creating diverse business co-operation scenarios for enterprises and providing comprehensive support for the upgrading and transformation of SMEs, with a view to enhancing their brand appeal and helping them explore more business opportunities.

During the four-day events, a total of eight themed business matching sessions will be held, along with a series of parallel activities for business promotion, including promotion sessions, signing ceremonies, livestream sales sessions, Macao-Hengqin multi-venue events, and community guided tours, in addition to the events’ livestreaming sessions and the “Matching GoGo” online business matching service. These activities will help enterprises from various regions explore more opportunities for cross-regional and cross-industry co-operation, enhance the effectiveness of the exhibitions and deepen the function of “attracting businesses through exhibitions”.

For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.