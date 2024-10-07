【Facilitating “1+4” Development】29th MIF and 2024MFE host eight themed matching sessions including Procurement Oriented Matching Session to capitalise on business opportunities

MACAU, October 7 - To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2024 (2024MFE) will host a total of eight themed matching sessions. These sessions aim to construct a business and trade exchange platform focusing on “1+4” industries, business and trade between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, business opportunities for Macao and Hengqin, international franchise brands, and the IP industry, for exhibitors and visitors from home and abroad, with a view to helping participants connect to international resources and expand business networks.

MIF will present the Procurement Oriented Matching Session to foster effective discussions between SMEs and large enterprises

Highlighting the “1+4” key industries and striving for business co-operation, the 29th MIF will present six themed matching sessions, covering modern finance, procurement orientation, big health, products and services of Portuguese-speaking countries, Macao and Hengqin cross border e-commerce, and high technology and science.

Among the activities, the “Procurement Oriented Matching Session” will specifically invite representatives from various local large enterprises such as integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, supermarkets and catering services providers to participate, and arrange for them to discuss product and service procurement with exhibitors through precise connection, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of procurement meetings between SMEs and large enterprises.

The “Modern Finance Matching Session” will invite the 29th MIF Partner City – Shenzhen, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and Macao financial institutions and enterprises for discussions and exchanges. This session will also organise meetings for investment and financing institutions with key industries such as high technology, traditional Chinese medicine and big health, and modern finance, as well as SMEs, aiming to leverage the important role of the exhibition platform to promote the diversified development of the “1+4” industries.

MFE’s two matching sessions will focus on light meals, brand introduction and IP industry

Revolving around light meals, brand introduction and IP collaboration, the 2024MFE will host two matching sessions, inviting catering business investors and buyer groups of enterprises and commercial complexes from mainland China, Southeast Asia and Macao to participate. Through on-site business matching, the event seeks to facilitate multilateral discussions and co-operation among exhibitors, brands and investors, thereby contributing to their business expansion and development.

To maximise the synergetic effect, the 29th MIF and the 2024MFE will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 16 to 19 October 2024 (Wednesday to Saturday).

For those interested in participating in the abovementioned matching sessions or seeking the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.