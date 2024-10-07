Social Fund Account for the year ended 31 March 2023

The Department for Communities (DfC) presents its Social Fund Account which has been prepared in accordance with a direction issued by the Department of Finance (DoF) in pursuance of section 146(4) of the Social Security Administration (NI) Act 1992. The Department of Finance (DoF) accounts direction is included as an appendix to this account.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.