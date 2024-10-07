Masterclass: Empowering communities participatory approaches for inclusive and climate-resilient urban transportation

Join our workshop to deepen your understanding and practical skills in inclusive and climate-resilient transportation. Explore the principles outlined in a Guidance Framework for Inclusive Climate-Resilient Transport Planning, understand climate impacts, learn about creative participatory tools such as digital storytelling, participatory mapping, and AI. Gain knowledge and skills needed to drive positive change for an inclusive, climate-resilient transport system that meets the needs of the many, not the few.

The Inclusive Climate Resilient Transport Training Event focuses on enhancing transportation inclusivity amid climate challenges. Led by experts, it starts with the Guidance Framework presentation, discussing climate impacts. Through interactive sessions and case studies, participants explore tools from participatory approaches to digital storytelling, empowering them to navigate climate change’s complex impact on transportation planning while ensuring inclusivity.

By the course’s end, participants will have developed skills in understanding the impact of climate change on transportation in Africa. They will be adept at using the Guidance Framework to promote inclusivity, employing participatory tools, engaging in group reflection, and implementing strategies for inclusive and resilient transportation planning in the face of climate challenges.