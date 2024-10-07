Final Session of 2024 Public-Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series: Emerging Cybersecurity Threats

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) invites business, industry, and government leaders to join the final session of the global 2024 Public-Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series, titled “Emerging Cybersecurity Threats: Preparing for the Malicious Use of Artificial Intelligence,” on Thursday, October 10, at 9 am PT. This 90-minute session is open to participants from around the world and will provide expert insights into the ethical, secure, and effective integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within organizations, highlighting the challenges, risks, and strategies to mitigate cybersecurity threats.

This final session will feature perspectives from key experts in both government and private sectors, offering in-depth exploration into the evolving risks associated with AI. Attendees will learn about the managerial and security considerations needed to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the malicious use of AI.

Featured Speakers Include:

Andrew A. Bochman — Senior Grid Strategist and Infrastructure Defender at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Bochman advises U.S. and international leaders on grid security and climate resilience. He is the author of Countering Cyber Sabotage (2021) and the forthcoming Defending Civilization (2025). Bochman is also a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Michael K. Hamilton — Founder of Critical Insight, Hamilton provides cybersecurity services for local governments, healthcare, and critical sectors. A former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the City of Seattle, Hamilton was named CISO of the Year at the 2021 RSA Conference. He also chairs the PISCES project, which offers no-cost cyber monitoring for small governments while training future cybersecurity analysts.

Sean McSpaden — Principal Legislative IT Analyst at the Oregon Legislative Fiscal Office, McSpaden has over 30 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity across various sectors. He serves on Oregon's Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and represents the state on the NCSL Taskforce on AI, Cybersecurity, and Privacy.

This seminar series is sponsored by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM), in collaboration with OEM, theCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Albertsons Companies. The series has featured volunteer speakers with direct experience in business security and resilience, providing valuable knowledge to help organizations prepare for emerging threats.

Registration Information:

To register for this session, click here. For additional details or questions, contact training@ghinternational.com.

For recordings of Sessions 1, 2, and 3 of the 2024 Public-Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series, click here. You can also access recordings from the 2023 PSPRS Mass Casualty Impacts and Recovery Seminar Series here.