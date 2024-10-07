Acuity Surgical Consolidates Product Lines with AddUp FormUp 350

AddUp's FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion Machine

Acuity Surgical, a leading medical device OEM specializing in spinal surgery solutions, has acquired the FormUp 350 for spine implant manufacturing.

OH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Surgical Devices LLC, a leading medical device OEM specializing in spinal surgery solutions, has announced the acquisition of AddUp 's FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion machine.This strategic move marks a significant milestone as Acuity Surgical shifts to sole source model, emphasizing the vertical integration of its manufacturing processes to enhance control over cost, lead times, and quality.Since its inception in 2013, Acuity Surgical has been dedicated to delivering comprehensive spinal surgery solutions. Recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Acuity Surgical has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence.Vertical Integration and In-House ManufacturingThe need to expand product lines and rapidly iterate has driven Acuity Surgical to bring additive manufacturing in-house, moving away from reliance on a global network of contract manufacturers for rapid development. This strategic shift offers significant benefits:• Enhanced Quality and Throughput: The FormUp 350 provides superior quality and throughput compared to platforms used by their previous contract manufacturing networks. Parts are manufactured with less support structures and deliver exceptional surface finish as printed thanks to the roller recoating system offered by AddUp.• Complete Control Over Manufacturing Costs: By eliminating the dependency on external suppliers, Acuity Surgical can significantly reduce lead times, ensuring faster delivery to customers.• Streamlined R&D Processes: With additive manufacturing capabilities in-house, the company can expedite the development and production of new designs. This allows for rapid prototyping and quicker timelines to regulatory submissions, substantially reducing the cost and overall development cycle.Why the FormUp 350?Acuity Surgical’s decision to adopt the FormUp 350 was driven by its best-in-class surface finish and throughput capabilities. The machine's larger platform (350mm x 350mm x 350mm) allows for more implants to be produced in a single build, while the impeccable surface finish and reduced need for support structures significantly reduced the need for post-processing. The proven reliability and repeatability of the FormUp was also key to ensure consistency among a variety of product lines offered by Acuity Surgical."Partnering with AddUp and integrating the FormUp 350 into our manufacturing process represents a pivotal moment for Acuity Surgical” Explained Bryan Cowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Acuity Surgical. “This collaboration not only enhances our production capabilities but also aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products to our customers. As a company focused on destiny control, we are excited about the future and the new possibilities this integration brings."Leveraging the AddUp Solution CenterPrior to the efforts to consolidate and shift their legacy product lines to the FormUp 350, AddUp partnered with Acuity Surgical to assist in the validation process for these existing products. AddUp has a history of working with medical device OEMs as they have brought new products to market or made the shift to the FormUp 350 to take advantage of its throughput capabilities and high-quality output.The AddUp Solution Center, based in Cincinnati Ohio, is the North American subsidiary for AddUp and is strongly focused in the medical sector. In early 2023, AddUp established a Medical Advisory Board to help guide AddUp and their customers as they navigate common challenges in this industry.Nick Estock, Deputy CEO of AddUp, expressed his support for Acuity Surgical's vision: "We are thrilled to work with Acuity Surgical and support their transition to in-house manufacturing. Utilizing the resources at our ISO 13485 certified AddUp Solution Center, we are confident that this partnership will drive innovation and excellence in the medical device industry."

