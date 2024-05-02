AddUp Unveils LevelUp: Service Solutions for Next Level Additive
AddUp, metal additive manufacturing OEM, reaffirms its commitment to customer success by announcing the establishment of a new Service Department.
— Jean Rivoire, Director of Customer Service at AddUp
"We are excited to introduce our new Service Department, LevelUp, designed to elevate the additive manufacturing experience for our valued clients, said Jean Rivoire, Director of Customer Service at AddUp. We believe that our engagement in excellence, coupled with a two-decade legacy of applications development, will provide businesses with the support needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of metal 3D printing."
The French manufacturer of L-PBF and DED machines has created its new Service Department around all activities that contribute to the success of a project, such as training and consulting, co-design services, support for qualification, workshop design, machine maintenance, software and hardware upgrades and process optimization.
LevelUp introduces a comprehensive portfolio of solutions structured around three distinctive offerings, tailored to correspond with the varying stages of project maturity:
• Additive Journey Kickstart: AddUp assists businesses in starting their additive journey, providing guidance to develop their additive manufacturing expertise in the right direction, helping the organizations acquire new skills and co-designing their first applications.
• Industrial Launch Support: AddUp empowers businesses to launch their industrial capabilities, with tailor made contracts. Whether it's prototyping, small-scale production, or full-scale manufacturing, AddUp ensures that clients have the support they need to thrive in the competitive landscape of additive manufacturing.
• Business Growth Partnership: As a dedicated partner, AddUp collaborates with businesses to foster growth and achieve maximum productivity with unrivaled Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). Their commitment extends beyond initial setup, guiding clients towards sustained success in their additive manufacturing endeavors.
The solutions portfolio of LevelUp is based on the tangible experience of AddUp’s team. The joint-venture between Michelin and Fives benefits from the experience of its two parent companies (it was 20 years ago when Michelin first started industrializing the L-PBF process) and acquired companies specialized in additive manufacturing applications. AddUp also has the experience of industrial operations and serial production, as the company is running one of the largest metal additive manufacturing workshops in Europe, with unparalleled safety standards.
“When you choose AddUp, you are not just selecting a service provider; you are choosing a strategic partner dedicated to supporting you through every step of your additive journey” explained Jean Rivoire. “In the trusted hands of our Service Department, our customers will experience a new level of service quality, and this will solidify AddUp as a reliable partner for those seeking to maximize the potential of additive manufacturing for their businesses.”
For more information on AddUp and its new Service Department, please visit https://addupsolutions.com/service.
