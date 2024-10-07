FincenFetch, Maryland Assoc. of CPAs Partner to Offer Beneficial Ownership Reporting Education, Resources to Members

FincenFetch and the Maryland Association of CPAs (MACPA) provide resources on how members can simply incorporate FinCEN filings into their service portfolios.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FincenFetch has partnered with the Maryland Association of CPAs (MACPA) to provide a CPE course to its members on the impact of the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and how they can and should incorporate FinCEN filings into their service portfolios.This partnership and similar programs with 34 additional CPA societies across the United States is just one example of FincenFetch’s dedication to helping businesses, and the firms that represent them, get and stay compliant effortlessly and on time."Deadlines to get beneficial ownership reports filed is fast approaching and only a fraction of the 30+ million U.S. businesses have filed them.” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer. “Service providers are going to hit hard in Q4 to help their clients avoid penalties due to late or incorrect filings.”With about 90 days left before deadline and millions of businesses still needing to file, FincenFetch - an industry-leading BOI report filing software solution – continues to aggressively raise awareness by partnering with associations and societies across the country to offer free webinars on the filing regulations. The goal is to educate professionals on the impact of the CTA and the need for simplified filing for their societies, associations and business entities.To date, about 60% of business owners who utilize professional services are turning to their accountants or CPAs to handle beneficial ownership reporting. FincenFetch’s precise and easy-to-navigate BOI reporting platform addresses the complexities of filing. The AI-enhanced solution provides a secure and accurate experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms while offering a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience.“We’ve been analyzing FinCEN regulations for years and they shouldn’t be ignored,” Wismer said. “Our platform’s simplified and secure automation and scalability are designed to surpass the rigorous demands of the CTA and allows professionals bulk upload and minimize filing times from hours to minutes.”Market trends are showing that more business owners are turning to their accountants to get these mandatory reports filed to avoid fines. FincenFetch wants all service providers to be prepared.“Our members can play a crucial role in helping businesses stay compliant with BOI reporting rules,” said MACPA CEO Rebekah Olson. “We’re grateful to partner with FincenFetch in equipping our members with the resources they need to guide their clients and companies through these new regulations effectively.”As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up to date on regulatory changes and adapts its solutions to meet compliance needs of firms and associations. In addition, they offer free webinars and industry-specific e-Books on the CTA requirements. Contact FincenFetch to schedule a webinar, book a demo or request a free BOI reporting guide.About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a leading Corporate Transparency Act filing platform for CPAs and attorneys. The company offers SOC2-certified filing solutions trusted by hundreds of firms, including many of the top 100. FincenFetch features integrate seamlessly into CPA processes, allowing accountants to offer their clients secure, automated, and easy BOI reporting.About the Maryland Association of CPAsThe Maryland Association of CPAs helps CPAs connect with each other in strategic ways, to protect our members’ interests, and to help them achieve greater success. We provide the resources and services that CPAs need to excel in their profession. Since 1901, the MACPA has been a national leader in the CPA profession. For details, visit MACPA.org. To register for their December Summit, click here.

